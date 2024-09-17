Cinetcomm Enhances Connectivity Solutions with Addition of Eutelsat OneWeb LEO Service

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinetcomm, a pioneer in global satellite communications solutions, and Eutelsat OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement, enabling the integration of Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services into Cinetcomm's expansive network offerings. This strategic move underscores Cinetcomm's commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to its diverse clientele across critical infrastructure markets.

A new technology to connect First Responders, Military and Critical Infrastructure Enterprise - Globally! Post this Cinetcomm and Eutelsat OneWeb announce a Global partnership to integrate and distribute the new OneWeb LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite network for government and enterprise, This is a purpose-built network for Critical Infrastructure applications, with 648 satellites and an 80ms latency.

Cinetcomm has long solved the connectivity needs of public safety organizations, first responders and others through seamlessly blending satellite and terrestrial networks to provide vital connectivity services. This integration of LEO satellite services, alongside FirstNet, LTE, LMR, and Push-to-Talk (PTT), forms an integral part of Cinetcomm's TotalConnex Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution, ensuring ubiquitous coverage, reliability, speed, and efficiency for its clients.

Eutelsat OneWeb's unique LEO network features of low latency and high speed, will enhance Cinetcomm's TotalConnex solution of fully connected Patrol Cars, Fire, EMS and Command Vehicles as well as offering new solutions for critical infrastructure connectivity.

"Our decision to integrate the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite into our network offerings reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class connectivity solutions," remarked Tom Soumas, Jr., Cinetcomm's CEO. "With its low latency and high-speed features, the OneWeb LEO network will enable us to deliver high-performance and reliability to our portfolio of customers."

"We are excited to collaborate with Cinetcomm as they integrate the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite into their network offerings," said Stephen Beynon, Co-President of Connectivity Business Unit for Eutelsat OneWeb. "This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering reliable and efficient connectivity solutions to customers in the US and beyond."

Cinetcomm boasts a client base in public safety and first responders. The company has been actively testing the OneWeb network and has now installed facilities and launched commercial operations in North America and the Caribbean. The company's proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of its clients has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

