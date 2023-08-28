Cineverse and Fathom Events to Release the Sinister Comedy 'Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls' Exclusively in Theaters on October 19

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse and Fathom Events announced today that the buzzed-about horror-comedy Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls will release exclusively in theaters for a one-night event on October 19. The film will show at 7:00pm & 10:00pm (local times) in theaters throughout the country, and fans will be treated to a special introduction from writer/director/star Andrew Bowser ahead of the film.

Since its Sundance premiere, the energy surrounding the film has steadily grown with Bloody Disgusting praising the "endearing quirkiness, endless '80s/'90s influences, and horror whimsy" and RogerEbert.com calling it "a handmade horror gem."

Based on Bowser's viral internet character of the same name and in the spirit of films such as Beetlejuice, Pee-wee's Big Adventure and Ernest Scared Stupid, Onyx tells the story of an amateur occultist who learns that sometimes when you raise HELL...you get a little burned.

Misunderstood by all who know him, Marcus J. Trillbury (Bowser), aka Onyx the Fortuitous, is struggling to find purpose in his soul-devouring side gig. But just when it seems he's ready to throw in the towel, he receives a coveted invitation to the mansion of his idol Bartok the Great (Jeffrey Combs; Re-Animator) for a ritual to raise the spirit of an ancient demon. Ecstatic, he joins Bartok, his mysterious delegate Farrah (Olivia Taylor Dudley; "The Magicians," Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) and a collection of fellow devotees as they prepare for the ceremony, but quickly it becomes apparent things are not what they seem. As Onyx and his new friends fight to keep their souls, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to meet his destiny.

The film also stars Barbara Crampton (You're Next, Re-Animator), Ralph Ineson (The Witch, The Green Knight), Rivkah Reyes (School of Rock), TC Carson (Final Destination 2), Arden Myrin (Insatiable, Shameless) and Melanie Chandra (Code Black). Bowser (Worm, Jimmy Tupper vs. the Goatman of Bowie) also produced the film along with Clark Baker, Michael Mobley and Olivia Taylor Dudley.

The popular viral character Onyx the Fortuitous has garnered over 300M views online and has over 1M followers on TikTok, catapulting him to fame and cementing his status as a pop culture icon. Onyx fearlessly blends spine-chilling monsters with side-splitting humor, infusing the dark arts with a playful and lighthearted energy.

"Onyx is a hilarious throwback to 80s horror that will have audiences laughing and screaming in equal measure," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. "It's Elvira: Mistress of the Dark meets Fright Night and features incredible practical effects. Our goal is to replicate the phenomenal success of Terrifier 2 but in a whole new way and with a radically different film that should have broad appeal this Halloween season. This is gateway horror at its best and you won't want to miss this seriously sinister satire when it hits theaters on October 19."

When asked about the theatrical news and his vault to stardom, Onyx the Fortuitous had this to say: "I can't wait to partner with Cineverse and Fathom to bring my movie to the big screen! It will go down in history as the GREATEST HORROR TEAM UP OF ALL TIME. Unless you count Freddy VS. Jason WHICH I DON'T."

Andrew Bowser added, "Onyx started out as a quirky digital character that I hoped would find some sort of audience, even a tiny one. To see the growth in popularity over the last few years has been incredible, and now we're preparing for a major theatrical event. It just shows that if you're willing to put your art or yourself out there amazing things can happen."

Onyx premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2023 Midnight Section to rave reviews, played at Fright Fest at the Glasgow Film Festival, the Calgary Underground Film Festival, Chattanooga Film Festival, the Dark Bridges Film Festival and Fantasia International.

Cineverse and Fathom Events will release Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls in movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Official Synopsis:

Onyx the Fortuitous is struggling to find purpose with his soul-devouring side gig when he receives a coveted invitation to the mansion of his idol, Bartok the Great. Here, he joins Bartok and his mysterious delegation to raise the spirit of an ancient demon for a once-in-a-lifetime ritual.

Purchase Tickets: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Onyx-the-Fortuitous-and-the-Talisman-of-Souls

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/vKpkjcspfiQ

