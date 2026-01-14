Return to Silent Hill Hits Theaters Nationwide on January 23 – Buy Tickets Now

LOS ANGELES and GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next generation entertainment studio, and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), are pulling out all the stops in anticipation of the January 23 wide theatrical release of Return to Silent Hill (returntosilenthillmovie.com).

The two companies are collaborating on an immersive marketing campaign for the new film, based on the visionary video game, SILENT HILL 2.

Cineverse and GameStop Invite Fans to ‘Return to Silent Hill’ with Innovative Partnership featuring Mysterious Messages, Exclusive Rewards, In-Store Media & More

Since January 7, fans who visit a participating GameStop can access a mysterious, digital message from Silent Hill that could lead game lovers to exclusive promotional items and perks, while supplies last. Participating locations were strategically selected near theaters screening the film, creating a seamless, 360-degree experience that connects the in-store activation directly to the theatrical release—making it easy and rewarding for fans of the Silent Hill films to engage across multiple channels.

The exclusive partnership builds on Cineverse's fan-first activation strategy.

"GameStop is an inimitable leader in gaming retail and we're thrilled to join forces to serve fans where they shop," said Cineverse SVP Marketing Lauren McCarthy. "This is a dream collaboration on many levels, and we're so excited that fans can now hear what is calling them from Silent Hill."

Visit gamestop.com/silent-hill-locator.html to learn more and find a participating GameStop.

BUY TICKETS FOR RETURN TO SILENT HILL AT: https://tickets.returntosilenthillmovie.com/

Return to Silent Hill brings the iconic horror franchise back to the screen. When James receives a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary, he is drawn to Silent Hill—a once-familiar town now consumed by darkness. As he searches for her, James faces monstrous creatures and unravels a terrifying truth that will push him to the edge of his sanity.

The psychological horror thriller stars Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw). Returning to the Silent Hill universe are director/co-writer Christophe Gans (Silent Hill (2006), Beauty and the Beast, Brotherhood of The Wolf) and Akira Yamaoka, original composer for the game franchise.

Produced by Victor Hadida of Davis Films (The Crow, Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), Molly Hassell of Hassell Free Productions (The Crow, Terminal, Braven) and David Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter, Inheritance), the new installment is financed by Davis Films and Ashland Hill Media Finance. Cineverse has U.S. rights, and is distributing the film theatrically in partnership with Iconic Events Releasing. The Veterans handle international rights.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and the 2025 releases of The Toxic Avenger and Silent Night, Deadly Night, upcoming theatrical releases include Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026), the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy, and the company's first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

About the SILENT HILL Franchise

First introduced in 1999 by KONAMI, SILENT HILL is a critically acclaimed horror franchise known for its psychological storytelling, eerie atmosphere, and innovative gameplay. With multiple mainline entries, spin-offs, and adaptations across film and other media, the series has left a lasting impact on the horror genre. Blending psychological terror with deep narrative themes, SILENT HILL continues to captivate players worldwide.

