CINEVERSE AND THE PREVIEW CHANNEL™ ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE PACT FOR AD SALES AND DISTRIBUTION

News provided by

Cineverse Corp.

10 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content library, today announced that it has reached a FAST focused content deal with The Preview Channel™, a linear entertainment AVOD channel that programs the latest, trending motion picture, television and streaming previews and the best in behind-the-scenes entertainment and interviews featuring the most popular stars, biggest franchises, hit movies and shows.

The Preview Channel has carved out a popular niche with short-form, mostly Hollywood studio produced content that is updated and refreshed daily.  "William Sager, CEO of TPC said "We couldn't be more delighted to have partnered with Cineverse. The Preview Channel is developing a devoted and loyal fan base and is performing exceptionally well in a very crowded OTT marketplace."

Cineverse had initially been operating The Preview Channel's advertising business and recently expanded its pact to include full channel distribution so the popular service could scale rapidly.

"We have seen extraordinary and immediate results from their advertising inventory and thought it made complete sense to expand our relationship immediately," said Russell Sneider, Senior VP of Brand Partnerships at Cineverse. 

The deal includes utilizing Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ technology and advertising tools to manage and cost-effectively deliver advertising to the channel. 

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com

ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL

The Preview Channel™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported linear FAST/ AVOD channel that features and premieres the latest first run motion picture, television, streaming and video game short form promotional content that is refreshed daily. The Preview Channel™ is available on multiple platforms in the US and Canada and in parts of Asia, throughout most of Europe in local languages on the "Trailers" channel in partnership with Love TV and will soon to launch in neutral Spanish in the US, and Latin and South America. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

For additional information, please contact:

For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

