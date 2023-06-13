Cineverse Announces Proposed Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. ("Cineverse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and streaming content libraries, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants in a public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Cineverse. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the financing of content acquisition and development.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, is acting as co-placement agent for the offering. The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as financial advisor for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239710) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 10, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, as may be further supplemented by any free writing prospectus and/or pricing supplement that Cineverse may file with the SEC. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected]. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Cineverse has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Cineverse and such offering.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and streaming content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investors and readers are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document, as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of Cineverse officials during presentations about Cineverse, along with Cineverse's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Cineverse's registration statements, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K, are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act''). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "expects," "anticipates,'' "intends,'' "plans,'' "could," "might," "believes,'' "seeks," "estimates'' or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings, or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions, which may be provided by Cineverse's management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about Cineverse, its technology, economic and market factors, and the industries in which Cineverse does business, among other things. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cineverse undertakes no specific obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

