Cineverse Debuts New FAST Channel: Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Every Episode of Iconic Series Now Available as a FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that its newest free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel – Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan – has launched on Amazon Freevee . This is the ninth channel from Cineverse's portfolio to launch on Amazon Freevee, joining The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Nacelle Pop, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush and SCREAMBOX TV.

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan series now available as FAST channel on Freevee.

Available now, the new linear channel brings all nine seasons and 160-plus episodes of the award-winning series, which originally ran on the National Geographic Channel, to streaming. On the new Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan channel, fans can watch every episode of the beloved animal show, which has welcomed guest celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Denise Richards, Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen. National Geographic's most popular series for six years, it at one point attracted more than 10 million viewers per week.

Cineverse, which secured U.S. and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023, negotiated the distribution with these initial partners. Its Cineverse Ad Solutions team is handling ad sales for the new channel, and the company utilized its proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint™ Dispatch to quickly get the channel up and running.

"Cesar Millan is a one-of-a-kind talent with the unique ability to connect with animals and animal lovers alike in a compelling, entertaining way. We are delighted to offer new and existing Dog Whisperer fans the opportunity to watch this FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee," said Cineverse Executive Vice President of Partnerships Marc Rashba. "Thanks to the team behind our Matchpoint technology suite, and our internal and external partners, we were able to bring this new channel to life in a fast and efficient manner. We look forward to adding even more distribution in the coming months."

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan made its debut in 2004 as thirty-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. By 2010, the show had entered syndication via FOX, greatly expanding its audience reach. It also expanded internationally, available in more than 80 countries.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

ABOUT DOG WHISPERER PRODUCTIONS

Episodes of "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" featured guests' problem dogs, introduced through documentary-style footage, and an interview with the owners. Millan offered suggestions on how the owners could become their pet's "pack leader," consistent with the theory that dogs are pack animals. He used behavior modification techniques and the philosophy that exercise, discipline, and affection are required "in that order" for dogs to be healthy and balanced.

