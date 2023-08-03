Cineverse Exclusively Acquires Action-packed Comedy MAD CATS Out of Fantasia for its Midnight Pulp Streaming Service

Debut feature from writer/director Reiki Tsuno is set to debut in late 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the action-packed comedy, MAD CATS out of the Fantasia International Film Festival, where it is making its Canadian premiere on Friday, August 4.  Written and directed by Reiki Tsuno, MAD CATS will premiere exclusively on the Company's streaming service Midnight Pulp, the premier streaming site for all movies fun, weird and strange, available on its AVOD and SVOD apps and FAST linear channel in late 2023.

Watch the teaser trailer for MAD CATS here.

A crazy mix of comedy and action, MAD CATS tells the story of Taka (Sho Mineo), a shiftless young man, who sets off on a quest to find his missing brother Mune (So Yamanaka). Teaming up with a quirky new friend, Takezo (Yuya Matsuura) and an edgy, mysterious young woman of action (Ayane) along the way, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious, pistol-packing monster cats who look like women determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners.

"No more depressing movies from Japan. I want to make movies that make you feel happy" said writer/director Reiki Tsuno.  Adds Midnight Pulp Channel Manager Matthew Kiernan, "We've been looking for something truly special, completely wild and wholly original for our first-ever exclusive premiere and once we saw MAD CATS at Fantasia, we knew we found it.  MAD CATS will be catnip to audiences looking for something wild and entertaining and we can't wait for them to experience it."

MAD CATS originally premiered at Slamdance in January 2023. Tsuno's previous credits include the short, CRYING BITCH, which screened at SXSW and Fantasia.

Slamdance viewers said...

"The film feels like a wild dream... it's a fun dose of comedy and action." - Salt Lake Magazine

"I cannot stress enough how much fun you have watching this thing fly by... Mad Cats is a joy to behold." - SLUG Mag

"Mad Cats is a high-art-meets-low-brow martial arts extravaganza that embraces melodramatic nonsense – and is all the better for it." - The AU Review

The deal for MAD CATS was negotiated between Third Window Films' Adam Torel and Cineverse's Selin Kilic.

More on Midnight Pulp 

Since premiering in 2014, Midnight Pulp has nurtured a loyal audience via its AVOD and SVOD apps and as a FAST linear channel available on Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream and The Roku Channel (US and Canada). From blood-soaked bikinis, bone-breaking action, kung fu killers and pure, unadulterated cheese Midnight Pulp has become a destination for fans with a fondness for midnight movies all day long. In doing so it has become one of the country's largest distributors of American horror, cult and thriller films and TV shows. Midnight Pulp's lineup consists of such fan favorites as HIGHLANDER, DJANGO, THE CHANGELING and such Hong Kong action classics as MAGNIFICENT WARRIORS, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

The service is available in the United States for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. Midnight Pulp is powered by Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ technology.

About Cineverse  

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.  

