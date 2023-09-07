Cineverse Horror Channel SCREAMBOX TV Launches on Amazon Freevee

Fastest-Growing Horror Streamer Continues to Expand to Even More Fans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced the launch of its popular horror channel, SCREAMBOX TV, on Amazon Freevee.

The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel joins others from Cineverse's portfolio of streaming brands that were previously added to the Freevee line-up, including The Bob Ross Channel, The Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, the Nacelle Pop Channel, RealMadrid TV and RetroCrush.

SCREAMBOX has become the premier streaming brand in horror and the fastest growing in the genre. Since Cineverse acquired SCREAMBOX – also available as a standalone SVOD service – it has added more than 550 new films and television series to the service, including the wildly popular instant slasher classic Terrifier 2. Many cult films have found their way back to a mainstream audience, and horror enthusiasts are able to watch hundreds of hours of content that is refreshed monthly, with the linear SCREAMBOX TV channel expertly curated and powered by Cineverse's Bloody Disgusting.

"We're thrilled to bring the thrills of SCREAMBOX TV to an even wider audience with our launch as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee," said Tom Owen, Managing Director, Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse. "SCREAMBOX has firmly established itself as a premier horror streaming brand and our goal is to continue its exponential growth while making top-quality horror entertainment accessible to more fans than ever before. Advertisers recognize the allure of the horror genre, and our goal will be to continue to offer a diverse and ever-refreshing lineup that keeps viewers engaged and tuned into SCREAMBOX."

In 2023 alone, SCREAMBOX fans have been able to watch the highly anticipated found footage feature The Outwaters, Japanese sci-fi horror movie CUBE, and documentaries including Living With Chucky and Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. Some of the newest content available includes RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, Ghastly Brothers, Who Done It: The Clue Documentary and Subject.

Coming soon are SCREAMBOX's Shaky Shivers and Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, which will be available on the streamer following their upcoming theatrical runs. Additional SCREAMBOX titles can be found here.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com .

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

For additional information, please contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead

424-281-5411

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.