Cineverse Inks Global Commercial YouTube Channel Agreement with Little Dot Studios

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, announced today that the Company has signed a new agreement with leading digital content studio, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), to manage and grow a handful of their owned & operated OTT channels.

In this new deal, Fandor (a classic film lovers subscription service); RetroCrush (a fan favorite anime channel) and Midnight Pulp (retro cult movie Fan channel) will now be exclusively marketed and managed on YouTube by Little Dot Studios. All of the channels are owned and operated by Cineverse and powered by the company's digital managed service tech, Matchpoint, to streamline delivery. Collectively, the service has seen over 12 million lifetime views.

"With dedicated specialisms in Entertainment, Sports and Consumer Brands, we create meaningful connections with audiences through all digital content touchpoints." said Larissa Bellamy, Partnerships Director at Little Dot Studios. "We will work with the highly engaged audiences on YouTube and Facebook and deliver them highlights and full episodic content from some of the top channels that Cineverse has built via its global FAST and AVOD business."

"We need to continue to expand our footprint and grow audiences for our unique content and there's no better place to do that than on YouTube and across social media," said EVP of Global Partnerships, Marc Rashba. "Through our commercial expansion strategy, we are able to work closely with our internal content teams, and partners like Little Dot Studios, to target audiences that we may not already be reaching via our FAST and AVOD services today."

ABOUT LITTLE DOT STUDIOS

Little Dot Studios is an award-winning digital content studio and media network established in 2013.

Specialising in creating meaningful connections between premium content and digital audiences, Little Dot Studios engages, grows, and monetises digital audiences on social platforms and connected devices through data-driven, broadcast-quality creative.

Made up of digital experts, platform specialists and content superfans across the UK, US, Germany and APAC, Little Dot Studios works with the world's most recognized TV, sports and consumer brands, creating premium digital video, podcast and social content for more than 700 social channels globally and responsible for over ten billion organic views per month.

Little Dot Studios runs its digital broadcast network of more than fifty channel brands across social platforms as well as eight FAST channels across streaming platforms. Licensing over 20,000 hours of hand-picked long-form content, the network is watched by over 45 million subscribers and reaches over 125 million unique viewers every month.

Little Dot Studios incorporates sports-specialist production arm WING and owns broadcaster Dan Snow's History Hit podcast network and SVOD service, as well as social media reporting and analytics platform Locowise.

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com. (NASDAQ: CNVS)

