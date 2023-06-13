Cineverse Joins as a Founding Member to the Newly Formed Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA)

News provided by

Cineverse Corp.

13 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Industry leaders from ad-supported streaming television will work together to help build a healthy ecosystem that values independent voices & programming

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) announced its official formation today with Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) joining as a founding member. The ISA is a pro-competitive independent industry forum to proactively engage and work collaboratively with consumers, platforms, and media. Additional ISA founding members include Allen Media Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Future Today, kweliTV, Revry, Scripps, Tastemade, TMB (Trusted Media Brands), and Vevo.

Together, the ISA founding companies offer over 2,200 independent streaming touchpoints, which generate more than half a billion hours of watch time every month, representing a diverse, highly engaged audience of consumers globally.

"The formation of the ISA marks a significant milestone for independent streamers," said Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer at Cineverse. "With Cineverse as a founding member, we are committed to driving positive change and shaping the future of streaming. While major players in the industry are reducing their content offerings, our mission is to provide one of the most extensive content libraries available, as we work towards growing our audience and ensuring consumers have a wide array of options to choose from when it comes to their viewing preferences."

In addition to representing independent players, the alliance will also highlight and represent minority-owned businesses such as Allen Media Group, Future Today, and kweliTV, and will use its platform to advocate for more diverse programming and a more equitable playing field industrywide.

The ISA currently has three working groups including measurement, distribution, and demand, which all represent key areas of opportunity and challenge for independent streamers in the marketplace.

  • The Measurement working group will help establish the overall reach of alliance members and work to establish collective value for platforms and brand marketers, including working with 3P measurement providers, aggregating viewership, and jointly messaging the virtues of the alliance that promotes our value to platforms and brand marketers. The ISA has selected iSpot.tv as an audience and ad measurement partner to help quantify the total unique reach of the alliance and to lay foundations for utilizing iSpot's streaming and cross-platform measurement capabilities as a possible currency.
  • The Distribution working group is focused on developing and sharing best practices for growing audiences, while also working directly with platforms to ensure that there are fair business practices in place and an even playing field for everyone.
  • The Demand working group is focused on working with SSPs, DSPs, brands, and agencies to ensure its members' advertising may be purchased and sold seamlessly in compliance with industry norms, whether through direct IO or leading programmatic buying platforms.

The ISA will continue to recruit members across the spectrum of independent ad-supported video streaming services distributed on televisions and other connected devices.

Leaders from the ISA were on stage at the StreamTV show June 12th in Denver on a TVREV panel and will also appear on the Cynopsis Big TV show June 13th in NYC with iSpot for a panel on measurement. For more information and/or to apply to join the ISA, please visit www.independentstreamingalliance.com.

About Cineverse
Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

Press Contacts for Cineverse:
For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Cineverse
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

Also from this source

Art the Clown Is Back! Cineverse Secures North American Rights to TERRIFIER 3, the Highly Anticipated Slasher Film Sequel by Damien Leone, Promising Filmmakers Unparalleled Creative Freedom

Leading Television Brand TCL Partners with Cineverse to Provide Streaming Programming and Matchpoint Technology for its Award-Winning Television Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.