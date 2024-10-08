Cineverse Launches cineSearch For Public Preview, Revolutionizing Content Discovery

AI-Powered cineSearch Unlocks Personalized Content Recommendations Across Leading Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced that cineSearch , its highly anticipated AI-driven content discovery tool, is now available for public preview. cineSearch is set to transform the way users interact with their favorite streaming platforms by offering an intuitive, highly personalized search experience across top streaming services, including Netflix.

cineSearch leverages advanced artificial intelligence to simplify the content discovery process. Ava, cineSearch's AI video advisor, provides users with tailored recommendations based on their viewing habits, preferences and the services they use. With the ability to connect and integrate with the top streaming platforms, cineSearch ensures that users receive industry-leading recommendations across a broad array of content. Cineverse remains committed to continuously improving cineSearch based on user feedback during the public preview.

"cineSearch represents a significant leap forward in content discovery and we're thrilled to offer it for public preview," said Cineverse Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer Tony Huidor. "We believe this tool has come a long way since we launched in Beta earlier this year, and will continue to improve as more people use and help train the AI. cineSearch was built to not only streamline the search process but also transform how audiences engage with content, making it easier than ever to discover their next favorite film or show."

New key features of cineSearch v1.0, now available in public preview:

- Integration with top streaming services: Connect cineSearch to Netflix and other streaming accounts for customized recommendations.

- Ava voice options and customization: Choose between three distinct voice outputs for Ava, cineSearch's AI assistant, and adjust chat settings for a more personalized experience.

- Save searches and create lists: Users can store their searches and organize results into Watch, Liked, and Disliked lists for easy access.

- Trailers, avatars and custom backgrounds: Enhance your cineSearch experience with movie and series trailers, personalized avatars and customizable backgrounds.

While cineSearch already offers an exceptional search experience, additional features such as filters for genre, age and service-specific results, as well as a mobile app are in development for future versions.

Developed in part with Google Cloud AI technology ( as previously announced ), cineSearch has established partnerships with Younify, Vionlabs, Datatonic and Gracenote, a Nielsen company, to help bring this product to market. By teaming with these best-in-class companies, cineSearch has created an AI system that brings a comprehensive contextual understanding of filmed content (based on color, emotions, mood, setting etc.) and access to data on millions of movies and series, along with guardrails and security best practices to ensure that it is safe, robust and ethical.

To experience cineSearch, anyone can now visit cinesearch.com , connect their streaming accounts and start a conversation with Ava.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

