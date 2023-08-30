CINEVERSE LAUNCHES THE MAVERICK BLACK CINEMA VOD CHANNEL

Channel Kicks Off with 100+ Films and TV Series across Multiple Genres

Deal Boosts Cineverse's Strategy to Increase its Appeal for Black Viewers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, has entered into a new partnership with Maverick Entertainment Group, an independent channel in the US VOD/FAST space offering the best in Black indie cinema, to launch a new VOD channel - Maverick Black Cinema on its flagship streaming service. The deal is a direct reflection of Cineverse's mission to be a curated streaming home for independent film and filmmakers.

Maverick's popular content is highly distributed across key streaming platforms. In fact, the Maverick brand, whether its channel or VOD content, is showcased across many of the industry leaders in the space including Samsung TV Plus, Tivo, Pluto TV, Freevee, Sling, and Peacock.

The global channel is joining the Cineverse family of channels with an initial line-up of 100+ films and TV series including content from genres such as action, drama, romance, comedy, thriller and more. In keeping with Cineverse's commitment to offering consumers high-quality content and depth of choice, additional titles will be added in the coming months.

Maverick Black Cinema will utilize Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers.

Select highlights of key/high-performing Maverick films that are part of the initial Cineverse line-up include crime thriller "Take Me To Amazing", Action film "Two Wolves" starring Mykel Shannon Jenkins and Ernest Lee Thomas, Street thrillers "Murder Gardens" and "Candy", and courtroom drama "The Lying Truth" starring Reggie Gaskins and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar.

The Maverick deal represents the latest partnership to bring quality third-party content to Cineverse's flagship platform. The company already provides viewers with a wide range of free, ad-supported, streaming television (FAST) and curated video-on-demand (VOD) channels including Gusto, Qwest TV, SHOUT! TV, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, and Mystery Science Theater 3000, just to name a few.

ABOUT MAVERICK ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Privately held Maverick Entertainment Group has a reputation for consistently releasing niche genre films that major studios often overlook. Founded in 1997, Maverick continues to be a leading distributor and producer of niche independent and Black Cinema content. Having released more than 1,300 films over the past 26 years, Maverick currently distributes the world's largest library of feature-length Black Cinema. In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases over 100+ movies a year and distributes them digitally and physically worldwide.

Maverick's far-reaching and boutique distribution is due to direct relationships with digital platforms and retailers including Roku, Tubi, Samsung, Peacock, LG, Vizio, Vudu-Fandango, and many more. Maverick connects with its consumer base through streaming apps, channels, and networks, as well as DVD and Video-on-Demand.

Maverick supports independent film producers by providing a pipeline of content that streams from filmmakers to movie watchers. Likewise, Maverick accommodates consumers with a consistent flow of the genre films they wish to view. By maintaining an exemplary reputation within the film and business communities, as well as establishing direct relations with content creators and media providers, Maverick positions itself as a leader within the home entertainment industry.

Doug Schwab founded Maverick and continues to oversee the company. He and his team of key personnel have forged the cornerstone of the company's growth into the future.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

