CINEVERSE LAUNCHES THE MAVERICK BLACK CINEMA VOD CHANNEL

News provided by

Cineverse Corp.

30 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Channel Kicks Off with 100+ Films and TV Series across Multiple Genres

Deal Boosts Cineverse's Strategy to Increase its Appeal for Black Viewers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, has entered into a new partnership with Maverick Entertainment Group, an independent channel in the US VOD/FAST space offering the best in Black indie cinema, to launch a new VOD channel - Maverick Black Cinema on its flagship streaming service. The deal is a direct reflection of Cineverse's mission to be a curated streaming home for independent film and filmmakers.

Maverick's popular content is highly distributed across key streaming platforms. In fact, the Maverick brand, whether its channel or VOD content, is showcased across many of the industry leaders in the space including Samsung TV Plus, Tivo, Pluto TV, Freevee, Sling, and Peacock.

The global channel is joining the Cineverse family of channels with an initial line-up of 100+ films and TV series including content from genres such as action, drama, romance, comedy, thriller and more. In keeping with Cineverse's commitment to offering consumers high-quality content and depth of choice, additional titles will be added in the coming months.

Maverick Black Cinema will utilize Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers.

Select highlights of key/high-performing Maverick films that are part of the initial Cineverse line-up include crime thriller "Take Me To Amazing", Action film "Two Wolves" starring Mykel Shannon Jenkins and Ernest Lee Thomas, Street thrillers "Murder Gardens" and "Candy", and courtroom drama "The Lying Truth" starring Reggie Gaskins and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar.

The Maverick deal represents the latest partnership to bring quality third-party content to Cineverse's flagship platform. The company already provides viewers with a wide range of free, ad-supported, streaming television (FAST) and curated video-on-demand (VOD) channels including Gusto, Qwest TV, SHOUT! TV, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, and Mystery Science Theater 3000, just to name a few.

ABOUT MAVERICK ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Privately held Maverick Entertainment Group has a reputation for consistently releasing niche genre films that major studios often overlook. Founded in 1997, Maverick continues to be a leading distributor and producer of niche independent and Black Cinema content. Having released more than 1,300 films over the past 26 years, Maverick currently distributes the world's largest library of feature-length Black Cinema. In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases over 100+ movies a year and distributes them digitally and physically worldwide.

Maverick's far-reaching and boutique distribution is due to direct relationships with digital platforms and retailers including Roku, Tubi, Samsung, Peacock, LG, Vizio, Vudu-Fandango, and many more. Maverick connects with its consumer base through streaming apps, channels, and networks, as well as DVD and Video-on-Demand.

Maverick supports independent film producers by providing a pipeline of content that streams from filmmakers to movie watchers. Likewise, Maverick accommodates consumers with a consistent flow of the genre films they wish to view. By maintaining an exemplary reputation within the film and business communities, as well as establishing direct relations with content creators and media providers, Maverick positions itself as a leader within the home entertainment industry.

Doug Schwab founded Maverick and continues to oversee the company. He and his team of key personnel have forged the cornerstone of the company's growth into the future.

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

For additional information, please contact: 

For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

Also from this source

Cineverse and Fathom Events to Release the Sinister Comedy 'Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls' Exclusively in Theaters on October 19

Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting to Re-Release the Indie Box Office Breakout Hit TERRIFIER 2 In Theaters November 8

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.