Cineverse Nominated for DEG's EnTech Awards in the Technology Innovation Category

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced the nomination of Tony Huidor and Cineverse Team for DEG's Entech Award's Technology Innovation Award for their development and implementation of the Matchpoint technology product suite – an innovative, complete OTT solution that allows content providers and enterprises to launch and grow their streaming services all in one place.

The award honors an individual or a team for identifying a problem and creating a novel solution, e.g. engineering lab or infrastructure. There may be one award for each of the business categories, with up to three awards in total. Other nominees include:

Harvey Landy , Brandon Lasner , NBCUniversal

, , NBCUniversal Dynamic Slug Innovation, David Griggs , Disney+

, Disney+ George Rausch , Blu Digital Group

, Blu Digital Group Field Garthwaite, Iris.TV

Ofir Krakowski / Nir Krakowski , Deepdub

/ , Deepdub VQ Dial, Ian Wormsbecker , SSIMWAVE

, SSIMWAVE World Class Viewing Experiences Team, Intel/FOX Sports/TAG Video Systems

XL8 Engineering Team, XL8

"First of all, this honor belongs to my engineering team whom without their dedication and talent, my ideas would be merely words on paper. It is an honor to have our collective work in developing our Matchpoint platform acknowledged by those within the industry," says Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse. "Since the day we first entered the OTT business 8 years ago, we have been relentless in our pursuit to develop technology to solve the obstacles we faced as the business rapidly evolved. We are extremely proud of the many technical innovations we have achieved via our Matchpoint platform which has allowed us to redefine what a modern distribution company should be in the digital age."

DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group (www.degonline.org) advocates and promotes entertainment platforms, products and distribution channels that support the movie, television, music, consumer electronics and IT industries. It will present the third annual EnTech Awards, formerly known as TechOps Awards, live and in person in Los Angeles on October 12, 2023. The DEG EnTech Awards and Recognition event will honor exceptional technology accomplishments in the digital supply chain and digital distribution achieved by both companies and individuals. This event will also encourage and promote excellence in all areas recognized by the DEG and showcase the importance of the Technology and Operations teams supporting digital distribution.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

