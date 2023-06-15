Cineverse Podcast Network Announces New Scripted Audio Series "Dead Space: Deep Cover" - a Podcast from Bloody Disgusting in cooperation with Gaming Giant Electronic Arts (EA)

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) announced today that its multiplatform horror brand, Bloody Disgusting, will produce a new scripted audio series titled " Dead Space: Deep Cover" in cooperation with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), a global leader in digital interactive entertainment.

Based on the award-winning video game series, "Dead Space: Deep Cover" is an all-new story set in the perilous universe of the Dead Space™ games, a survival horror franchise known for its intense gameplay and atmospheric storytelling. The Dead Space games and this year's remake garnered critical acclaim for their immersive gameplay mechanics, innovative features like strategic dismemberment, and dark, suspenseful narrative.

In "Dead Space: Deep Cover," journalist Emmeline Ayuba searches for her sister, who reportedly joined a local Unitologist church. As she delves into the mysterious world of this church, she uncovers internal conflicts, strange customs and the personal sacrifices she must make to reunite with her sister.

The podcast will be written by Ben Counter, a prolific sci-fi writer known for his work in the Warhammer 40,000 franchise. Counter's written over a dozen novels, his own original podcast "Out of Place", and has worked on Cineverse podcasts like SCP Archives and Mayfair Watchers Society.

"As podcasts have experienced an explosive surge in recent years, this has opened up a wealth of incredible opportunities for untold stories waiting to be crafted into a scripted audio series. Collaborating with a company like EA has brought us access to an incredible IP, and we are thrilled to bring this podcast to fans of both horror and gaming," said Tom Owen, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm.

"The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre in gaming when it released 15 years ago," said Dead Space remake Senior Creative Director, Roman Campos-Oriola. "As fans of Dead Space, ourselves, it's great to see the level of passion and creativity shown by the team at Cineverse to deliver this untold story to fans."

Bloody FM , powered by Bloody Disgusting, has a growing lineup of audio shows that are part of the Cineverse Podcast Network. With more than four million monthly downloads, the network's 25 horror podcasts, both fiction and non-fiction, cover everything from the sinister anthology Scare You To Sleep to the Stephen King-inspired The Losers' Club to SCP Archives Presents, which dives deep into the darkness of the internet's most amazing stories. The Company's most popular podcast Creepy, receives more than a million monthly downloads alone and gives voice to urban legends and horror stories primarily posted online. The Bloody Disgusting Original Podcast "Mayfair Watchers Society" has been named one of the most popular podcasts of 2022 by Apple and finished the year as a top 50 show and the top 1% most followed podcast on Spotify in 2022.

