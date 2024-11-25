Cineverse Podcast Network Expands with Midnight Pulp and RetroCrush Audio Series, and New True Crime Show Creepy Places

New Shows Join Top-10 Podcast Network as it Celebrates Record Growth Driven by Popular Horror Lineup Under the BloodyFM Sub-brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Podcast Network, the audio division of next-gen entertainment studio Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), has today announced a major expansion that goes well beyond its horror roots. Now home to popular entertainment, true crime and horror podcasts, the Cineverse Podcast Network is well-positioned to build upon its recent success.

In fact, Cineverse has grown its podcast revenue 98% during the fiscal quarter that ended Sept. 30 year over year and 60% from the previous quarter. The Cineverse Podcast Network also recorded 15 million downloads and listens in October, setting a new monthly record.

Among the drivers of this growth is Creepy Places: A True Crime Podcast, which recently launched via a partnership between Cineverse's fan-first horror brand Bloody Disgusting and host Jon Grilz. The popular show at the intersection of true crime and historical hauntings has attracted 1.3 million monthly downloads since premiering in September and joins other additions to Cineverse's growing podcast portfolio:

The iconic horror brand Dead Meat brings its dedicated fan base and over 200 episodes to Cineverse with the recently signed Dead Meat Podcast, hosted by Chelsea Rebecca and James A. Janisse , creators of the Dead Meat YouTube channel with over 6.6 million subscribers.

brings its dedicated fan base and over 200 episodes to Cineverse with the recently signed hosted by and , creators of the YouTube channel with over 6.6 million subscribers. Extending Cineverse's popular action/cult movie streaming brand of the same name, Midnight Pulp will premiere in 2025. Hosted by Diana Prince , who plays "Darcy the Mail Girl" on Shudder's top series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs , each episode of the podcast will explore an entry from the streaming video channel , with Prince taking questions from listeners on everything from relationship advice to movie recommendations.

will premiere in 2025. Hosted by , who plays "Darcy the Mail Girl" on Shudder's top series , each episode of the podcast will explore an entry from the streaming video channel with Prince taking questions from listeners on everything from relationship advice to movie recommendations. Following a soft launch earlier this year, RetroCrush is Cineverse's first official podcast created for anime fans. Hosts Malcolm Crawford , C2 and "it's Eman" – three well-known anime fans – explore the hidden gems and popular shows featured on Cineverse's RetroCrush streaming channel in weekly episodes.

"From partnering with talent and IP that come with pre-existing fan bases, to leveraging our owned-and-operated brands like Bloody Disgusting, Midnight Pulp and RetroCrush – all part of the company through strategic acquisitions from the past few years – we have quietly built one of the industry's top podcast networks," said Cineverse President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka. "Creators and partners – including advertisers, platforms and studios – are seeing this success and now coming to us to explore opportunities to work together in audio, and we are well-positioned to grow even further in the new year."

These new podcasts follow other recently released shows on the Cineverse Podcast Network:

Mayfair Watchers Society : The chart-topping fiction podcast returned in May with Season 2, featuring 24 episodes every other week. Created in partnership with Trevor Henderson , the author of Scarewaves and prominent horror artist, the series brings Henderson's creatures to life and features a full cast, original music and immersive sound design.

The chart-topping fiction podcast returned in May with Season 2, featuring 24 episodes every other week. Created in partnership with , the author of and prominent horror artist, the series brings Henderson's creatures to life and features a full cast, original music and immersive sound design. Nightmare Soup: The horror fiction anthology podcast also premiered earlier this year, taking listeners back to their favorite horror stories from childhood. Inspired by iconic books like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Goosebumps, the 10-episode series airs every other Sunday.

Now home to more than 50 shows and ranking among the top 10 podcast networks by audience, the Cineverse Podcast Network has set the stage for significant ad sales growth over the next few quarters.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant range of content and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

Press Contacts:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.