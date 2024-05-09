Cineverse Podcast Network Surges to 9.6 Million Unique Listeners and 12.7 Million Downloads in April 2024

Fueled by Hit Entertainment, Horror, and True Crime Shows, Network Ranks #8 in North America for Listeners and #17 for Downloads & Streams

Exciting New Shows and Expanded Ad Sales Team Poised to Drive Further Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Podcast Network, the audio powerhouse behind some of the most captivating entertainment, horror, and true crime podcasts, has achieved a new milestone, attracting 9.6 million unique listeners and generating 12.7 million downloads and streams in April 2024. This impressive growth has propelled the network to the #8 spot in North America for listeners, sandwiched between industry giants The New York Times and The Walt Disney Company, and #17 for downloads and streams.

The network's success can be attributed to its ever-expanding slate of gripping content, including top series like The Dead, Murder in America, and Creepy. In addition to the Dead Space podcast released in partnership with Electronic Arts' Motive Studio that is already tearing up the charts, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated second season of the Apple Podcasts 2023 top fiction pick, Mayfair Watchers Society, set to premiere on May 30th. Other upcoming releases include Nightmare Soup in June and Shelterwood on August 15th.

This growth is happening under the direction of the Cineverse Podcast Network's Managing Director of Audio Tom Owen and Head of Original Programming Pacific Obadiah, who were named to these new positions in November 2023.

Cineverse Podcast Network Highlights:

Revenue surge: 49% increase as of April 30, 2024 , compared to the previous 60 days

49% increase as of , compared to the previous 60 days Advertiser appeal: Leading brands, including movie studios, leverage the network's unique opportunities through host-read ads, programmatic, and custom branded episodes

Leading brands, including movie studios, leverage the network's unique opportunities through host-read ads, programmatic, and custom branded episodes Expansion plans: Video-first podcasts for YouTube and Spotify Video, plus new shows under the RetroCrush (anime) and Midnight Pulp (cult films and TV shows) brands

Video-first podcasts for YouTube and Spotify Video, plus new shows under the RetroCrush (anime) and Midnight Pulp (cult films and TV shows) brands Strengthened ad sales team: Newly appointed head of ad sales, Terry City, along with additional west coast and midwest sales representatives, to drive monetization of rapidly increasing ad inventory

Newly appointed head of ad sales, Terry City, along with additional west coast and midwest sales representatives, to drive monetization of rapidly increasing ad inventory Publisher development: Added resources to expand publisher development efforts, resulting in the addition of 14 high-performing podcasts over the last two quarters

"Momentum is on our side, having passed 12 million monthly downloads, increased the number of shows to more than 40 and nearly doubled our revenue due to advertisers recognizing the unique opportunities we bring to their brands -- from movies to retail to apparel," said Owen. "By leaning into video, something that our brands like Bloody Disgusting and SCREAMBOX are known for, and expanding our original shows into anime with RetroCrush and cult films and TV shows with Midnight Pulp, with more to follow, we are only getting started."

Erick Opeka, President & CSO of Cineverse, added, "The company is focused on increasing our downloads and streams to over 20 million per month by the end of the fiscal year, and becoming a top five podcast network by unique audience within the next 18-24 months. Given the sizable upside to monetization, our podcast network has emerged as the next key high-growth revenue stream for the company."

With a library of over 40 shows catering to every entertainment, horror, and true crime enthusiast and exciting plans for growth, Cineverse Podcast Network is cementing its position as the ultimate destination for captivating audio content.

Based on data from Spotify's Megaphone platform & internal company data on additional streams from April 1 - 30, 2024.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com.

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.