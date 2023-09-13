Cineverse Promotes Mark Lindsey to Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. ("Cineverse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced the appointment of Mark Lindsey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 14, 2023.

Mr. Lindsey has served as Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance, at Cineverse since November 2022 – overseeing accounting, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and financial planning. The promotion marks a streamlining of the EVP and CFO roles. Lindsey, an active CPA, brings more than 20 years of experience across all aspects of accounting, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and financial analysis in various industries. He previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Firefly, a mobility-based advertising and data platform; Chief Financial Officer at Canapi Ventures, a financial technology-focused venture capital firm; and Chief Accounting Officer at American Capital, a publicly traded private equity firm and global asset manager that managed over $100 Billion in assets. His media experience includes a stint at SiriusXM as Senior Director of Financial Reporting, while his foundational roles on the public accounting side included tenures at the PCAOB and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

As CFO, Mr. Lindsey will lead Cineverse's global finance and accounting teams, overseeing financial planning, accounting, capital markets, strategy, and cost-streaming initiatives – bringing his depth of experience in capital restructuring and cost-streaming to help the Company realize financial goals in the near and long-term.

Mr. Lindsey will succeed John Canning who will be leaving the Company upon the completion of his employment agreement term on September 13, 2023.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cineverse, stated, "Given Mark's contributions to Cineverse's financial operations, accounting and reporting, his promotion to CFO is a natural and well-deserved next step. Having demonstrated his ability to lead a results-oriented team and drive operational efficiencies in recent critical months, Mark will play a key role in strengthening our balance sheet and advancing our strategic initiatives – focusing on bank relationships, short and long-term financial and strategic planning, and India-led cost savings. Given his value-oriented mindset and deep understanding of our business, we are thrilled to have Mark continue as part of the Cineverse leadership team."

Mr. Lindsey commented, "I am excited to lead the finance and accounting organization at Cineverse as Chief Financial Officer. We have a clear vision and set of objectives for Fiscal Year 2024, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's future growth and progress toward achieving our strategic goals."

