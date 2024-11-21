Cineverse Releases Holiday Movie Slate to Air on The Dove Channel

12 Heartwarming Nicely Entertainment Movies Will Stream on Newly-Rebranded Women's Entertainment Channel Starting in November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, today announced a new lineup of holiday and romance movies premiering on The Dove Channel, its women's entertainment streaming channel. The collection includes 12 heartwarming films from Nicely Entertainment, filled with festive cheer, romance and the magic of the holiday season, and builds off of Dove's recent record-breaking success with holiday entertainment. Propelled by the Christmas in July stunt, Dove recorded its best monthly viewership ever in July 2024, with 98 million minutes consumed on the channel.

Dove Channel

The movies will premiere on the Dove subscription video on demand (SVOD) apps, starting on November 29 and running through the end of the year. Titles from the lineup will also be available on Dove's AVOD tier and/or on the linear Dove free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

The Dove Channel has also officially rebranded as the streaming destination for heartwarming stories, offering viewers an escape to a world of romance and excitement, with the new tagline of "Live. Laugh. Dove." Featuring content ranging from light-hearted romances to inspiring dramas to holiday entertainment, Dove is "your home away from home" with a library of 200 romance and Christmas-themed movies.

"This winter, we're excited to give fans the gift of a holiday season overflowing with love and roll out Dove's new look and feel to all our platform partners, leading up to our 'Kissmas' Mega Marathon on Christmas Day," said Sara Burns, Cineverse Senior Vice President of Programming and Strategy. "As we continue to focus on bringing these high-quality stories to Dove, we anticipate closing out 2024 up 37% year over year in minutes watched across platforms."

Cineverse licensed these 12 fun-filled movies from fast-growing holiday and romance distribution firm Nicely Entertainment. The deal was brokered by Nicely's EVP of Distribution and Co-Productions Scott Kirkpatrick.

Nicely's CEO and Founder, Vanessa Shapiro, commented: "We're thrilled to see 12 Nicely Entertainment titles leading Cinevere's owned and operated Dove Channel this holiday season. As producers and distributors of female driven 'feel-good' entertainment, The Dove Channel is a natural fit for our content and we're excited to see Cineverse's continued expansion."

The titles will premiere on Dove as follows:

A Perfect Christmas Pairing ( Nov. 29 ): Top chef Grace collides with a worldly travel writer while hiding out at her family's Winery and BnB over the holidays, where sparks fly with family traditions and blow up her best laid plans.

( ): Top chef Grace collides with a worldly travel writer while hiding out at her family's Winery and BnB over the holidays, where sparks fly with family traditions and blow up her best laid plans. Christmas Lover's Anonymous ( Nov. 29 ): A best-selling author hides her love for Christmas after an ugly breakup, but secretly opens her heart again when she joins a website for Christmas fanatics called "Christmas Lovers Anonymous."

( ): A best-selling author hides her love for Christmas after an ugly breakup, but secretly opens her heart again when she joins a website for Christmas fanatics called "Christmas Lovers Anonymous." A Christmas Vintage ( Dec. 6 ): Siblings from rival wineries try to deceive the most difficult one of them into falling in love so that he'll stop being so uptight. Based on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew.

( ): Siblings from rival wineries try to deceive the most difficult one of them into falling in love so that he'll stop being so uptight. Based on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. A Christmas Wish in Hudson ( Dec. 6 ): When an unlucky-in-love software developer travels to a small town in Wisconsin to meet a widowed firefighter she saw compete on a TV cooking show, she gets help from his daughter who believes she's the one for her dad.

( ): When an unlucky-in-love software developer travels to a small town in to meet a widowed firefighter she saw compete on a TV cooking show, she gets help from his daughter who believes she's the one for her dad. A Very Corgi Christmas ( Dec. 13 ): Lauren Bradley , a single mom, runs into fellow single dad Ben who enlists her help in taking care of a cute corgi puppy he plans to give his daughter at Christmas.

( ): , a single mom, runs into fellow single dad Ben who enlists her help in taking care of a cute corgi puppy he plans to give his daughter at Christmas. Christmas at the Amish Bakery ( Dec. 13 ): New York book editor Sarah heads back to her Amish family farm. With the help of a handsome local outsider, Dean, a friend of the Amish, they hope to save her family's bakery.

( ): book editor Sarah heads back to her Amish family farm. With the help of a handsome local outsider, Dean, a friend of the Amish, they hope to save her family's bakery. Holiday for Hire ( Dec. 20 ): Katie hires Josh to pretend to be her former boyfriend "Dean" who unexpectedly broke up with her right before they were going to her home for the holidays.

( ): Katie hires Josh to pretend to be her former boyfriend "Dean" who unexpectedly broke up with her right before they were going to her home for the holidays. The Christmas Checklist ( Dec. 20 ): A grieving daughter discovers a red envelope from her mom that contains a final request: for her to complete a Christmas Checklist of twelve activities before Christmas, the last one being "Find Love."

( ): A grieving daughter discovers a red envelope from her mom that contains a final request: for her to complete a Christmas Checklist of twelve activities before Christmas, the last one being "Find Love." 10 Steps to Love ( Dec. 27 ): Sophie Michaels has used a 10 step plan to succeed, until she decides to try this strategy to find love. Fate will step in to teach her that the heart doesn't need a list. (….teach her that you can't always choose who you're going to love).

( ): has used a 10 step plan to succeed, until she decides to try this strategy to find love. Fate will step in to teach her that the heart doesn't need a list. (….teach her that you can't always choose who you're going to love). A Picture Perfect Romance ( Dec. 27 ): When a childhood friend asks Zoey to photograph her wedding, she must allow love back into her life after her ex-fiance left her at the altar.

( ): When a childhood friend asks Zoey to photograph her wedding, she must allow love back into her life after her ex-fiance left her at the altar. Aloha With Love ( Dec. 27 ): A big city architect flies to Hawaii in order to handle the estate of her late Aunt where she learns she must renovate a house with the help of a country-boy contractor.

( ): A big city architect flies to in order to handle the estate of her late Aunt where she learns she must renovate a house with the help of a country-boy contractor. My Boss' Wedding ( Dec. 27 ): Nicole gets the opportunity to plan her boss' wedding with the fiancee's free-spirited nephew, whose hopeless romantic personality seems destined to clash with hers.

ABOUT THE DOVE CHANNEL

Escape to a world of romance and excitement with Dove, where heartwarming stories await. Whether you're in the mood for a light-hearted romance, inspiring drama, or heartwarming holiday escape, Dove is your home away from home. Live. Laugh. Dove. For more information, including how to watch, visit dovechannel.com .

ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation , Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant range of content and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

About Nicely Entertainment

Nicely Entertainment is a production and distribution company founded and helmed by Vanessa Shapiro. Most recently, Shapiro served as President of Worldwide TV Distribution & Co-Productions at Gaumont. During her tenure at Gaumont, Shapiro served as Executive Producer Amazon Prime's Original Series El Presidente (8x60'), nominated for Best Drama at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. Known as 'the leader in 'feel-good' entertainment, Nicely brings to market more than 25 new movies each year to global audiences and markets around the world. Since the company's founding in 2020, movies have premiered on all major channels and platforms from Lifetime, Hallmark, Hulu, Netflix, UpTV and Great American Family with hit titles like A Royal in Paradise and A Christmas Frequency with Denise Richards. With a catalog of over 100 movies, Nicely is also a VOD aggregator in the USA. Nicely has also co-produced 3 TV Series, the YA Netflix Original Series Dive Club (12x22') and Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance! (10x22') as well as the CBC Canada Series The Christmas Checklist (4x60'). The company is also in development and co-production on half a dozen new television series set in Canada, Australia, USA, and Spain.

In November 2023, Shapiro announced the creation and launch of Darkly Entertainment, a new label dedicated to producing and distributing genre and premium elevated dramatic content for theatrical and digital distribution. The first release was the action filled disaster movie Super Icyclone.

www.nicelytv.com

Press Contacts:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.