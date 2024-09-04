Cineverse Strengthens Data Capabilities with Full Integration of LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution

LiveRamp's Solution Improves Data Security and Accuracy for Cineverse's Advertisers and Will Be Available to All Matchpoint™ Customers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced the full integration of LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution. This cookieless infrastructure will be available to all current and future customers of Matchpoint™ , Cineverse's proprietary complete OTT solution that enables companies to make its content available for distribution in less time and at a lower cost than other services on the market without sacrificing quality.

"Authenticated identity helps advertisers reach more valuable audiences, as well as fosters new opportunities for collaboration, and Cineverse is unlocking this ecosystem for its advertisers today," said Pete Erickson, Head of Publisher Development, North America, LiveRamp. "By using LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution, Cineverse and its advertisers can leverage their first-party data to provide the experience consumers want, all while protecting their information, adding powerful personalization to this in-demand sector of CTV that's quickly evolving."

In today's crowded online marketplace, advertisers can gain an advantage anywhere they are able to use their first-party data to target, reach and personalize touchpoints with their customers. LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution enables Cineverse's advertisers to authenticate users across platforms and seamlessly activate, personalize and measure against them on Cineverse's platforms, as well as across LiveRamp's entire authenticated ecosystem, with stronger, better-performing signals than ever before. The Authenticated Traffic Solution enables Cineverse and advertisers to transact on LiveRamp's pseudonymous, durable identifier, RampID, activating their valuable first-party data securely without sharing information with other parties. RampID can help advertisers to reach their authenticated audiences at scale and deliver personalized experiences wherever their customers are spending time.

"Activating LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution will further support Cineverse, providing privacy-centric personalized advertising solutions across the Cineverse-powered brands and services," said Terry City, Senior Vice President, Direct Ad Sales at Cineverse. "With privacy and protection of end-user data at the forefront of its decision-making process, LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution ensures brands are able to activate against Cineverse users without needing to expose PII data to Cineverse's partners. LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution is a value add for Cineverse's current advertisers and will be a great selling point for potential advertisers."

Cineverse is committed to leading technological innovation in the best interest of fans, partner platforms and advertisers. It does so through integrations like LiveRamp ATS, as well as Matchpoint™, which powers Cineverse's own content network. For more information on Matchpoint™, visit matchpoint.tv

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

