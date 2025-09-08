Cineverse Technology Group Bolsters Matchpoint™ Sales Team

Company to Bring Proprietary Technology Suite for Media & Entertainment Industry to IBC — September 12-15 in Amsterdam

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has today announced the addition of key executives to its Cineverse Technology Group. This was announced today by Cineverse President of Technology and Chief Product Officer, Tony Huidor.

John Smith joins Cineverse as Vice President of Sales charged with growing Matchpoint™ — the Company's industry-leading media supply chain platform that is radically changing the way video content is managed and delivered — distribution to the major studios. He has a broad background in content, media, and technology sales, driven by the power of collaboration with a strong network of industry relationships to drive growth and deliver meaningful return on investment. Prior to joining Cineverse, Smith held positions at Vubiquity, where he managed strategic studio sales and secured distribution with every major vMVPD reaching 100 million homes to establish the foundation of the Vubiquity on Demand streaming platform. His early sales career spanned broadcast and cable (InDemand and Comcast Networks) as well as digital media services (IBM). He serves on the advisory board of Adapt, a driving force in AI dubbing and localization.

His appointment comes ahead of the IBC 2025 conference, held September 12-15 in Amsterdam (attendees can visit Cineverse at the Future In Tech Hall Meeting Room 14.C68), and following the closing of several deals with new Matchpoint customers. He will report to recently announced EVP, Technology & General Manager, Matchpoint™ Michele Edelman.

The company is also expanding the team dedicated to cineSearch – Cineverse's revolutionary, AI-powered content search and discovery platform that is now available for commercial licensing to OEMs and streaming platforms – and its cineCore dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film & TV metadata, available to third-parties looking to improve their in-house search and discovery capabilities.

Joining the company and reporting to Huidor is Alison Maruca, Vice President of Product focusing on cineSearch. A dynamic product leader with a deep background developing interactive experiences at the intersection of media, technology, and entertainment, she previously worked in the XR space developing gaming and narrative products. She also spent 14 years at Disney working on emerging technology, spanning beloved franchises and brands, and launching award-winning products on web, app and OTT. She was honored with a BAFTA and Apple's iPad app of the year for her work on Disney Animated which explored the intersection of storytelling and technology throughout the history of Disney Animation. Maruca began her career at LeapFrog where she developed educational titles for the LeapPad platform and launched the hand-held Leapster platform.

Also joining the company as a contractor, focused on cineSearch, is Gabriel Berger. For more than 25 years, he has focused on developing and deploying solutions and platforms that foster the meaningful intersection of information, data, and entertainment. He served as CEO of ThinkAnalytics, a leader in providing content discovery experiences for some of the world's largest media companies; EVP, Sales and Operations at Vubiquity, a worldwide managed services provider for owners and distributors of Premium Content, acquired by AMDOCS in 2018; and SVP Sales at Digitalsmiths, the leading Content Discovery company in North America, acquired by TiVo in 2014.

They join a growing team that also includes new directors of SaaS sales Andrew Goldstein (focused on growing the independent studio business as well as the aggregation business) and Craig Kierce (focusing on television networks, content creators and digital platforms).

About Matchpoint™

Matchpoint™ is Cineverse's award-winning media supply chain service that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. Matchpoint has replaced today's expensive, and labor-intensive video content processes with a fully transparent, automated workflow that significantly reduces costs, eliminates human error, and effortlessly facilitates content ingestion with delivery across multiple platforms and distribution models.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the creation of Matchpoint™ , an award-winning media supply chain service that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. The Company's cineSearch is an AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television that makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

