Cineverse to Refresh 'Dog Whisperer Channel' with New Logo and Branding

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that as part of the upcoming "Dog Whisperer" launch will be unveiling a new logo and branding refresh. The news comes on the heels of the company securing the US and English-speaking Canadian rights to one of the most popular animal shows, "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan." Originally airing on the National Geographic Channel, this popular television series starring Cesar Millan and everybody's favorite pet dogs ran for 9 seasons with more than 160 episodes.

Cineverse secured rights to distribute the entire television series across multiple digital platforms as part of the overall deal. This includes distribution via ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), as well as the launch of a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel -- the "Dog Whisperer" channel -- that will be made available initially in the US and Canada.

"Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" made its debut in 2004 as thirty-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. Additional highlights include:

By 2010, the show had entered syndication via FOX, greatly expanding its audience reach.

By 2011, the series had achieved a global presence by airing in over 80 countries across the world.

In the U.S., "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" – which has welcomed guest celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Denise Richards, Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen - at one point attracted more than 10 million viewers per week.

"Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" held the position of National Geographic's highest-rated series for a span of six years.

" held the position of National Geographic's highest-rated series for a span of six years. The show also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Program in both 2006 and 2007.

"Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan " won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Animal Show in 2008.

"The market for pet products and services surged to more than $136 billion dollars last year, and more than 2,000 advertisers spent $1.18 billion on ads – the vast majority of that was on video," said Erick Opeka, President & CSO of Cineverse. "Given the massive global fan base and success of this seminal brand, we expect its revenue performance will far surpass our most successful FAST channel, 'Bob Ross.' The initial reception from platforms and partners has been exceptional, and we plan on releasing the channel rapidly across the US and English-speaking Canada in 2024, with additional territories to be added in the future as those rights are secured."

Cineverse will bring the channel to market at an unprecedented rate – utilizing its proprietary Matchpoint™ platform suite. As a one-stop streaming technology provider, Matchpoint cost-effectively manages and delivers digital content to all major ad-supported, subscription-based and transactional platform providers. Matchpoint not only powers all of Cineverse's digital content across its own platforms, but also is uniquely designed to serve third-party platforms and partners.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

ABOUT DOG WHISPERER PRODUCTIONS

Episodes of "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" featured guests' problem dogs, introduced through documentary-style footage, and an interview with the owners. Millan offered suggestions on how the owners could become their pet's "pack leader," consistent with the theory that dogs are pack animals. He used behavior modification techniques and the philosophy that exercise, discipline, and affection are required "in that order" for dogs to be healthy and balanced.[1]

