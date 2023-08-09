Cineverse to Release Survival Drama 'On Fire' Exclusively in Theaters September 29

Inspired by the true and harrowing events which transpired during one of Northern California's most catastrophic wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the pulse-pounding survival and inspirational drama On Fire will release exclusively in theaters nationwide on September 29. Inspired by the true and harrowing events which transpired during one of Northern California's most catastrophic wildfires, the film premiered at the 2023 Mammoth Film Festival where it was nominated for best genre film. Director/star Peter Facinelli (The Vanished, Twilight) was in attendance with local heroes from the town's firefighting units.

In addition to Facinelli, On Fire is anchored by the exceptional talents of Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Fiona Dourif ("The Blacklist", "Chucky") & Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Quick & The Dead).

On Fire tells the story of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Dave Laughlin (Facinelli) is a humble man who has spent his life working to be a great husband, father, and son. Living in a remote area of Northern California, he finds his world suddenly and violently torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding area. With precious moments ticking by, Laughlin must flee with his son (Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature.

"On Fire encapsulates the extraordinary power that resides within every individual. This gripping film serves as a poignant reminder that where disaster and uncertainty loom, so too do bravery, selflessness, and faith," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse. "When On Fire blazes onto screens nationwide, it promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences inspired. Be prepared to embark on an emotional journey of survival, courage, and the unwavering power of the human spirit."

"Unfortunately, wildfires are becoming more and more rampant each year. This film is inspired by true events and gives an in-depth look at how terrifying it is to be trapped with your family as you're faced with only one goal—survival," said Facinelli. "My heart goes out to any family who's had to endure what these characters went through. I hope the film furthers awareness so we can find a way to curb these fires. To all the firefighters and first responders, thank you for your heroic acts. This film is dedicated to you."

At its core, On Fire not only captivates with its compelling narrative that ignites hope amidst adversity, but it also delivers a profound message addressing pressing global climate concerns. The film poignantly tackles the urgent issue of the climate crisis while also paying homage to the unwavering courage and support of our fearless firefighters.

The film is directed by Nick Lyon (Bullet) and Facinelli and co-written by Ron Peer (Goodbye Love) and Lyon. On Fire also stars Ashlei Foushee ("Ballers") and Glenn Morshower ("24"). The film was produced by Beth Bruce, Peter Winther, Facinelli & Lyon with Simon Crowe, Joe Fernandez, Matthew Joynes, Suzanne Weinert, & Rob Witte executive producing.

On Fire

Stars: Peter Facinelli, Fiona Dourif, Asher Angel, Lance Henriksen, Ashlei Foushee and Glenn Morshower Directors: Nick Lyon and Peter Facinelli

Writers: Ron Peer and Nick Lyon

Producer(s): Beth Bruce, Peter Winther, Peter Facinelli and Nick Lyon

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Run Time: 80 Mins.

Genre: Survival Drama, Suspense

Year of production: 2023

Country of origin: United States

IMDB link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15783520/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Onfirethemovie/

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnFireMovie2023

A NOTE TO PRESS:

Cineverse announced today that its upcoming survival drama On Fire has been granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, allowing the film's guild members to promote its upcoming theatrical release.

This will allow the film's stars, Peter Facinelli, Asher Angel, Fiona Dourif and Lance Henriksen, to attend community screenings with local firefighters leading up to the film's nationwide theatrical release this fall, in addition to doing PR and appearances on behalf of the film.

On Fire is being released by Cineverse, an independent, non-AMPTP affiliated distributor.

"As an independent, non-AMPTP-affiliated distributor, Cineverse is committed to bringing On Fire to theaters this fall. The success of On Fire was contingent on the cast's support and we express our gratitude to SAG-AFTRA for their understanding and support during this challenging time for the industry. We are thrilled that audiences will have the opportunity to experience On Fire in theaters, embracing its compelling narrative that sparks hope amidst adversity and its profound message addressing urgent global climate concerns," said Cineverse in a statement.

