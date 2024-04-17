Cineverse's AsianCrush and RetroCrush Launch on Xfinity and Xumo Streaming Devices

The Popular Streaming Services Are Now Available to Millions More Households Across the US, Joining Other Cineverse Channels Including Docurama, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Fandor, and Screambox

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced the launch of AsianCrush and RetroCrush on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo streaming devices, expanding the reach of the streaming services to millions of new households across the US. AsianCrush which is dedicated to bringing viewers the best of pan-Asian entertainment, and RetroCrush, which offers classic anime titles, are both available as subscription video on demand (SVOD) add-ons for an additional monthly fee.

With today's launch, AsianCrush and RetroCrush are now available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV. Customers can quickly find and subscribe to these services by saying "AsianCrush" or "RetroCrush" into their voice remote or by finding them within each device's apps menu.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Comcast's innovative mission to deliver the world's best content with ease to their customers," said John Stack, Senior Director of Business Development at Cineverse. "And in that spirit, we're so excited to offer AsianCrush and RetroCrush to a new enthusiast audience on Xfinity."

AsianCrush and RetroCrush join existing Cineverse SVOD channels already available on these devices including Docurama (super-serving fans of documentaries), Dove Channel (family programming), Fandor (indie film), Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows), and Screambox (horror). Powered by Cineverse's Matchpoint platform, AsianCrush and RetroCrush continue to grow in viewership and popularity since they were added to Cineverse's portfolio of streaming brands as part of the DMR acquisition in 2022.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

