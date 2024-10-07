Cineverse's Bloody Disgusting Scares up New Revenue Opportunities with Growing Merchandise Business - From Collectible TERRIFIER 2 VHS Box Set to New BEETLEJUICE T-Shirts

Coming off Successful Product Run, Bloody Disgusting Continues to Prove its Value as Top Horror Brand by Tapping into Fan Nostalgia and Retail Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming entertainment and technology company, is riding the momentum of its growing consumer products business into Halloween. Specifically, its fan-first horror brand Bloody Disgusting continues to tap into nostalgia and the love for iconic films, from Beetlejuice to the Terrifier franchise, with a variety of merchandise available at retailers and online.

Earlier this year , a new Horror Fan Shop featuring exclusive, limited quantity Bloody Disgusting merch came to 1,700-plus Walmart stores across the country. This collection, curated by Bloody Disgusting specifically for fans, included Fright Rags with Art The Clown and Michael Myers mini masks, along with classic horror t-shirts, figurines and plushes, backpack charms, metal posters and more.

It also included a double VHS collector's edition of Terrifier 2, featuring a surprise Scratch 'n Sniff sticker, which quickly sold out, going viral as fans searched store-to-store (and eBay) to acquire their copy.

"No one knows the power of nostalgia better than horror fans, and it was only a matter of time that Bloody Disgusting brought the VHS tape back to mainstream retail – the first to do so in a very long time – and we are only getting started," said Cineverse VP, Networks Strategy, Tom Owen. "In a short period, we have expanded our growing consumer products business to one that is generating revenue via nostalgia, and following the success of merch at retailers like Spencer's and Walmart – and increased interest from the biggest names in horror to team up with us for future product lines – the Bloody Disgusting brand has never been stronger."

Additionally, last year , in partnership with apparel licensee Ripple Junction, an exclusive Bloody Disgusting merchandise line was launched with Spencer's, celebrating several of the most revered faces in horror. Collaborations included Terrifier's Art The Clown, Child's Play's Chucky, Halloween's Michael Myers, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Leatherface, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, The Exorcist's Regan and the Killer Klowns From Outer Space all printed on premium pigment-dyed heavyweight T-shirts branded with a dripping Bloody Disgusting logo.

The deal has expanded to the 2024 Halloween season in both Spencer's and Spirit Halloween, with new additions to the line including Beetlejuice and more.

All of this comes in advance of the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Terrifier 3 , which opens October 11 in theaters across North America, all but guaranteeing that Art the Clown will be a popular Halloween costume this year, but also opening the door to additional product opportunities (such as the collectible popcorn buckets now on sale!).

Written and directed by Damien Leone and produced by Phil Falcone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions and The Coven.

