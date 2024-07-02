Cineverse's 'Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan' FAST Channel Celebrates 'Bark Week' and Goes Live on Pluto TV

The Channel Has Seen Tremendous Growth Across Consumption and Engagement Since Its January Launch

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced its inaugural Bark Week on the Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel for the week of July 7 to July 14, 2024. The company also announced that the channel will be available on Pluto TV on July 8 – just in time for Bark Week.

Bark Week highlights the tremendous amount of content available to fans on The Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan FAST channel, which includes all nine seasons of the beloved dog training series – more than 160 episodes. In addition to Pluto TV, The Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan channel is available on Amazon FreeVee, Sling Freestream and Xumo.

"Debuting the Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan channel on Pluto TV extends our viewership exponentially," said Cineverse Executive Vice President of Partnerships Marc Rashba. "The Bark Week programming stunt gives viewers a fun experience to watch one of their favorite shows and continue to make our channel one of the most popular offerings under the Cineverse umbrella."

Since the FAST channel's launch in January, it has seen five months of consecutive growth across consumption (+289%) and engagement (+75%).

Cineverse secured the U.S. and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023. Its team handles ad sales for the channel and the company utilized its proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint™ Dispatch to quickly get the channel up and running.

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan, which features the talented animal trainer helping owners with their behaviorally challenged pets, made its debut in 2004 as 30-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. It became Nat Geo's most popular series for six years – at one point garnering more than 10 million viewers per week. It attracted celebrity appearances such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Denise Richards, Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen. By 2010, the show had entered syndication via FOX, greatly expanding its audience reach. It also expanded internationally, available in more than 80 countries.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com.

ABOUT DOG WHISPERER PRODUCTIONS

Episodes of "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan" featured guests' problem dogs, introduced through documentary-style footage, and an interview with the owners. Millan offered suggestions on how the owners could become their pet's "pack leader," consistent with the theory that dogs are pack animals. He used behavior modification techniques and the philosophy that exercise, discipline, and affection are required "in that order" for dogs to be healthy and balanced.

