Cineverse's GoPro Channel and Real Madrid TV to Stream on Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Sports TV

Additionally, Cineverse Provides Over 1,200 Hours of VOD Content to the NFL Icon's Platform, Including Popular Movies, Documentaries and TV Shows

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced the launch of GoPro Channel – a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel — on Lights Out Sports TV, the sports and lifestyle streaming platform founded by NFL All-Pro legend Shawne Merriman. It will soon be joined on the channel lineup by Real Madrid TV.

In addition to these channels, Cineverse is contributing over 1,200 hours of video-on-demand (VOD) content on Lights Out Sports TV, expanding the platform's entertainment offerings with a diverse library of movies, documentaries and TV shows.

GoPro Channel and Real Madrid TV will provide Lights Out Sports users with exclusive sports and action-packed programming. The GoPro Channel features exhilarating, first-person action sports content from across the globe. Real Madrid TV offers comprehensive behind-the-scenes access to one of the world's most successful soccer clubs, delivering match highlights, exclusive interviews and documentaries.

"Partnering with Shawne Merriman and Lights Out Sports will bring these world-class channels and content to a dynamic and growing audience," said Cineverse President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka. "With Real Madrid TV, the GoPro Channel and a diverse library of VOD content, Lights Out Sports viewers will have access to a wide range of exciting entertainment."

Shawne Merriman, founder and CEO of Lights Out Sports, shared,"We're excited to bring Cineverse's premium sports and adventure content to Lights Out Sports. Real Madrid TV and the GoPro Channel are exactly the kind of high-energy programming that will resonate with our audience of action lovers and sports fans."

GoPro Channel highlights include:

Chasing El Niño – Follow Chris Benchetler as he chases optimal snow conditions across North America .

– Follow Chris Benchetler as he chases optimal snow conditions across . Tour de France – GoPro takes you into the heart of the world's greatest cycling race.

– GoPro takes you into the heart of the world's greatest cycling race. NHL After Dark – See hockey from a player's perspective with NHL stars through the GoPro lens.

Real Madrid TV features:

Daily content from the heart of the Spanish capital following 'The Kings of Europe ', Real Madrid. Watch every single minute of Los Blancos' LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup campaigns as well as live-commentated training sessions and translated press conferences in the build-up.

', Real Madrid. Watch every single minute of Los Blancos' LaLiga, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup campaigns as well as live-commentated training sessions and translated press conferences in the build-up. Away from the pitch, enjoy two weekly talk shows discussing all things Real Madrid, as well as a daily news bulletin with the latest updates as they come in.

If that's not enough, relive the magic of their record 15 Champions League wins with the highlights of unforgettable classic matches from over the years, partnered with bespoke documentaries showcasing the unparalleled history of the world's biggest sporting institution.

Notable titles from Cineverse's over 1,200 hours of VOD content offerings on Lights Out Sports TV include:

10 Yards: Fantasy Football

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

The Pistol Shrimps

Dance Academy: The Comeback

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

ABOUT LIGHTS OUT SPORTS TV

Lights Out Sports TV is a revolutionary, free streaming service offering a diverse array of sports content, including live events, movies, and documentaries. Founded by NFL star Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Sports TV is dedicated to providing fans with unparalleled access to high-quality sports entertainment. For more more information, please download the Lights Out Sports TV app on all CTV platforms or visit lightsoutsportstv.com .

