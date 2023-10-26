Cineverse's Midnight Pulp Streaming Service Now Available for the First Time as an SVOD Add-On for Third-Party Platforms

Streaming Service Comes to Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel and Comcast's Xfinity as an Add-on for Fans of Cult and Genre Movies – from Action and Fantasy to Horror, Sci-Fi, Thrillers and More

Ahead of Halloween – and the November 21 Exclusive Premiere of MAD CATS – Midnight Pulp's DTC Service is Now Completely Re-launched and Powered by Cineverse's Matchpoint Streaming Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), announced today that its Midnight Pulp streaming channel – built for fans of cult and genre movies and TV shows, spanning action, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, thrillers and more – is now available through third-party platforms. For the first time, a Midnight Pulp subscription can be accessed directly through Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel and by Comcast's Xfinity customers throughout the U.S.

The company also announced that the exclusive North American streaming premiere of festival favorite, MAD CATS will come to Midnight Pulp on November 21. Written and directed by Reiki Tsuno, MAD CATS features a crazy mix of comedy and action to tell the story of Taka (Sho Mineo), a shiftless young man, who sets off on a quest to find his missing brother Mune (So Yamanaka). Teaming up with a quirky new friend, Takezo (Yuya Matsuura) and an edgy, mysterious young woman of action (Ayane) along the way, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious, pistol-packing monster cats who look like women determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners.

Other key programming being added to Midnight Pulp this year includes TILL DEATH DO US PART (premieres November 28) and Don Lee action movie THE RUNDOWN (December). 

In addition to the above platforms, Midnight Pulp continues to be available direct-to-consumer as a standalone subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, both at www.midnightpulp.com and via mobile, connected TV (CTV) devices and Smart TVs. A linear Midnight Pulp channel is also a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) option through several major services, through which its reach has grown 45% year-over-year. 

Midnight Pulp has now also been formally relaunched powered by Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ Blueprint 2.0 technology, bringing with it an updated fan experience, improved content discovery and a line-up of live TV channels from Cineverse and its partners. These linear channels are available at midnightpulp.com/livetv, where fans can watch even more programming, from funny to exciting to creepy, on AsianCrush, Crime Hunters, Mystery Science Theater 3000, RetroCrush, SCREAMBOX TV and TokuSHOUTsu. 

"This comes at a time of significant growth for Midnight Pulp, which has had average minutes watched per month increase by 24% compared to 2022," said Matthew Kiernan, channel manager for Midnight Pulp at Cineverse. "The expanded distribution of Midnight Pulp will increase market penetration 20X, bringing outrageous and entertaining films and TV shows to a much larger audience at a time during which cult and genre programming is increasingly popular.  We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring our unique streaming brand to even more fans."

About Midnight Pulp

Since premiering in 2014, Midnight Pulp has nurtured a loyal audience via its AVOD and SVOD apps and as a FAST linear channel available on Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream and The Roku Channel (US and Canada). From blood-soaked bikinis, bone-breaking action, kung fu killers and pure, unadulterated cheese Midnight Pulp has become a destination for fans with a fondness for midnight movies all day long. In doing so it has become one of the country's largest streaming services dedicated to cult and genre films and TV shows, including action, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, thrillers and more. Midnight Pulp's lineup consists of such fan favorites as HIGHLANDER, DJANGO, THE CHANGELING and such Hong Kong action classics as MAGNIFICENT WARRIORS, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh. Midnight Pulp is powered by Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ technology. For more information, including a list of devices and platforms on which it is available, visit www.midnightpulp.com

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

