Cineverse's Unrated Wide Release of Silent Night, Deadly Night Now in Theaters

Vigilante Billy Dons Santa Suit for Bloody Slay Ride Through the Naughty List - Including Controversial Nazi-Killing Scene Now Viral on Social Media

With 84% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Film Getting Rave Reviews, Set to be Profitable

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, announced that the unrated version of Silent Night, Deadly Night has premiered in theaters this weekend on over 1,600 screens in North America.

"A delightfully trashy entry in the seasonal subgenre," according to The New York Times , the movie that Slash Film said "has something pretty loud and timely to say" and Indiewire called "a strange holiday rom-com with a gnarly edge" has scored an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes as of 9am ET on December 12.

The film also features a hotly debated scene that features Billy Chapman killing a room full of Santa Nazis that went viral online.

"Silent Night, Deadly Night brings cult fans the reboot they've all been looking forward to. We're thrilled by the positive reactions to seeing Billy Chapman back in his bloody glory in time for the holiday movie season, and that the film is on pace to be a profitable part of our growing slate," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Motion Pictures Officer of Cineverse, which in addition to distributing to theaters has distribution rights across all windows, from TVOD and physical home entertainment to streaming.

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT is distributed by Cineverse in North America, and also opens this weekend in theatres across STUDIOCANAL territories - the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Benelux and Poland - via its in house genre label Sixth Dimension .

Billy Chapman makes his return to theaters in Silent Night, Deadly Night, the unrated reboot of the franchise that infamously debuted in 1984 from Tri-Star. Silent Night, Deadly Night is written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, V/H/S/85) and stars Rohan Campbell as Billy and Ruby Modine as Pamela, along with Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, and David Tomlinson.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE.

A NEW CLIP CAN BE FOUND HERE.

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Mike P. Nelson

CAST: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Steven Schneider, Jed Benedict, Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, Anthony Masi, Victor Zimmerman, Sarah Eilts, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig

PRODUCERS: Scott Schneid, Dennis Whitehead, Jamie R. Thompson, Erik Bernard, Jeremy Torrie, Tanya Brunel

GENRE: Horror

SYNOPSIS: A twisted reimagining of the controversial classic – After witnessing his parents' brutal murder on Christmas Eve, Billy grows up to deliver an annual spree of holiday violence. This year, his blood-soaked mission collides with love, as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. "Have you been naughty?"'

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and August 2025 release of The Toxic Avenger, additional upcoming titles include the theatrical franchise returns of Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025) and Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026). Also on Cineverse's theatrical slate is the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

