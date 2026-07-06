CineVet Veteran Film Showcase Presented by The New School and AMC Global Media's Future of Film Initiative Announces Special July 7 Screening at IFC Center, Commemorating NYC Fleet Week

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CineVet Veteran Film Showcase will host a special screening event on July 7, presented for the first time by The New School's Center for Military Affiliated Students, AMC Global Media's Future of Film initiative and IFC Center. The program will feature seven short films created by the greater U.S. military veteran community, followed by a filmmaker talk, an industry networking session, and audience giveaways celebrating veteran storytellers and the future of inclusive filmmaking.

Timed to coincide with New York City's Fleet Week, the event highlights the creative contributions of veterans whose service, experiences, and artistic voices continue to shape American culture.

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 7th 2026 | 1:00 PM EST

Location: IFC Center | 323 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Tickets will be available to the public for free, while supplies last, at the IFC Center box office starting at noon on July 7.

"CineVet exists to ensure that veteran community filmmakers are not only seen, but supported, platformed, and connected to the broader film community," said CineVet Showcase Director Curtis J. Dorval. "Partnering with The New School, AMC Global Media, and IFC Center allows us to bring these stories to the heart of New York's creative landscape."

About the Center for Military-Affiliated Students at The New School:

The Center for Military-Affiliated Students (CMAS) serves as a central hub for student-veterans and military family members. In alignment ith The New School's legacy of social justice, equity, and public engagement, CMAS provides tailored support, fosters academic and career success, and creates opportunities to honor the service and sacrifices of military-connected communities. This partnership with CineVet deepens CMAS's commitment to creating meaningful pathways for military‑affiliated students to develop their artistic voices, gain industry exposure, and build professional networks that accelerate their creative careers. By bringing CineVet to The New School's campus, CMAS and CineVet are expanding access to mentorship, visibility, and community dialogue, offering student‑veterans a platform to share their lived experiences while fostering greater understanding and connection within the film industry and across New York City.

About AMC Global Media:

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC America (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

About IFC Center:

IFC Center, a division of the IFC Entertainment Group, is a state-of-the-art cinema in the heart of New York's Greenwich Village that opened in June 2005 following an extensive renovation of the historic Waverly Theater. IFC Center presents the best in new foreign-language, American independent and documentary features to audiences and is also known for its innovative repertory series and festivals and special events such as the guest-curated "Movie Nights" and frequent in-person appearances by filmmakers. In 2010, IFC Center launched the acclaimed DOC NYC festival, a high-profile showcase that celebrates nonfiction filmmaking and is now the largest documentary festival in the US. For additional theater information, current and upcoming program details and more, visit ifccenter.com.

SOURCE The New School, Center for Military Affiliated Students