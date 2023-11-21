Cinfed Credit Union Breach Alert: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of individuals with accounts at Cinfed Credit Union in Cincinnati, Ohio whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach from September 2023.

Cinfed is notifying customers that their personal information, including name, Social Security Number, and financial account number may have been stolen as part of a hack which recently occurred.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

