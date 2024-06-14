Cingari Family Markets to Unveil Two Newly Remodeled Stores in Stamford, CT

Cingari family celebrates the reopening of the ShopRite of Commerce Street on June 17 and Grade A Market of Newfield Avenue on June 18; Debuts newly rebranded "Cingari Family Markets" line of fresh prepared foods and pantry staples

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingari Family Markets, the family-owned and operated Connecticut-based company is excited to welcome customers to its two newly remodeled stores – the ShopRite of Commerce Street and Grade A Market on Newfield Avenue in Stamford, Connecticut.

The ShopRite of Commerce Street, located at 1990 W Main Street, will reopen on Monday, June 17 at a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled at 9 a.m. with Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and members of the Chamber of Commerce. The community celebration will include fun family activities, a balloon artist, cupcake decorating, and food samplings.

The remodeled supermarket has a new sleek exterior facade, modern interior décor, and transformed produce, meat, seafood, and bakery departments. The store will also feature "The Grill," a new dine-in and take-out experience, a dedicated cheesemonger, a full-service butcher, expanded take-and-bake seafood options, and a beer and craft brew center.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to a brand new shopping destination," said Tom Cingari, Sr., president and CEO of Cingari Family Markets. "The renovations have allowed us to create an unmatched experience with incredible service, quality, and convenience for our customers."

The Cingari family will also celebrate the opening of their newly renovated Grade A Market store located at 563 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 a.m. A Boar's Head food truck will be on-site on the grand reopening day to serve hot dogs and other samples to customers.

The store refresh brings updated décor and enhancements to the produce, seafood, floral, and meat departments, as well as sustainable refrigerators and freezers throughout the store.

"The Newfield Avenue store has been an area staple for decades," added Cingari. "These upgrades will allow us to continue providing the outstanding service and convenience customers expect, now within a completely modernized shopping environment."

With the newly remodeled stores comes the launch of an exciting range of gourmet prepared foods and products marketed under the Cingari Family Markets brand, including:

Ready-to-eat, restaurant-quality prepared meals

Fresh-cut, pre-packaged produce

Ready-to-cook, marinated and seasoned premium meats

Italian-imported organic extra virgin olive oil

Italian-imported organic balsamic vinegar

Jarred marinara sauce

Jarred vodka sauce

Organic coffees

Locally-brewed beers

The chef-created line reflects the Cingari family's Italian heritage and their decades-long commitment to quality and excellence, and also features a newly designed Cingari Family Markets logo inspired by the family business' origin.

"The Cingari Family Markets products pay homage to our family's history, and the new logos are inspired by the original design, materials and colors my grandfather used for the very first store, while embracing a modern aesthetic," said Cingari. "Everything we do is built on the expertise and heritage of our family, now spanning four generations. As new Cingari generations come in, we modernize our approach to meet the needs of our customers while staying true to our core values."

Family-owned and operated for over 90 years, Cingari Family Markets owns 10 ShopRite stores and two Grade A Market supermarkets across southwestern Connecticut.

About Cingari Family Markets

Founded in 1929, Cingari Family Markets is a renowned name in quality grocering, embodying a rich family legacy that has flourished over four generations. Based in Stamford, Connecticut the company has established itself as a pillar in the community, known for an exceptional selection of fresh, locally-sourced, and homemade prepared meals, along with a meticulously curated range of pantry items. Cingari Family Markets' commitment extends beyond providing premium quality food to creating genuine connections with customers and contributing positively to the community.

