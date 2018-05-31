Cingulate Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Two New Board Appointments

Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Therapeutics, said, "This move reflects our commitment to commercial, operational and clinical success by ensuring that the composition of our Board includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth. The Board-CEO relationship is a partnership and these new members have invaluable experience to support Cingulate's success in creating value for its investors and innovating patient care."

Jeff Hargroves is the Founder, Board Member and past President of ProPharma Group, a global business providing medical information, pharmacovigilance and compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Prior to this, Mr. Hargroves has held past positions in Operations, Quality Assurance, and Engineering for manufacturing and consulting companies in the drug industry. As an industry consultant, he has conducted numerous audits, developed quality programs, managed projects for bulk, and finished pharmaceuticals for the human and animal health industries. He is experienced in the conceptual and detailed design of facilities and equipment and the validation of facilities, utilities, process equipment, and cleaning and manufacturing processes for sterile and non-sterile products and APIs. Mr. Hargroves is active in many industry organizations including ISPE, PDA, DIA, RAPS, FDLI, IVT, and BioKansas. Jeff earned both his BS in Computer Engineering and BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri.

Jeff Conroy is an entrepreneur and licensing executive with over 30 years of experience in the life sciences. As the Managing Director of Windward Investments, Mr. Conroy has provided strategy and licensing advisory services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where he has completed over $4 billion in transactions across CNS, specialty, oncology, infectious disease and cardiovascular areas. Mr. Conroy is the Chairman and Co-founder of Embody, a medical device company developing regenerative products for the repair and replacement of tendons and ligaments. Mr. Conroy is a Director and Past Chairman of the Virginia Biotechnology Association and serves on the Virginia Bioscience Healthcare Research Corporation's (VBHRC) Board of Directors. Mr. Conroy holds a BS in Business Administration from Providence College.

Cingulate Therapeutics LLC is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing the Company's innovative, precision timed release drug delivery platform technology that enables the formulation and manufacture of once-daily tablets of multi-dose therapies, with an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Cingulate is developing two proprietary, first-line stimulant medications, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), for the treatment of ADHD intended for all patient segments: children, adolescents, and adults. CTx-1301 and CTx-1302 utilize an innovative, flexible core tableting technology with a Target Product Profile designed to deliver a rapid onset and last the entire active day while providing a controlled descent of plasma drug levels to optimize treatment. The Company has completed a Proof of Concept Phase I clinical trial and plans to implement the full clinical plan for both CTx-1301 and CTx-1302 in 2018. Cingulate anticipates filing INDs for both assets in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and will pursue approval via the accelerated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has offices in Kansas City, KS and Morristown, NJ. For more information visit www.cingulatetherapeutics.com

