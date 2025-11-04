CINNABON® BAKES UP CINNAMON ROLL SCENTED WRAPPING PAPER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Limited-edition wrapping paper brings the irresistible scent of Cinnabon's classic cinnamon rolls to holiday presents—available now while supplies last

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon® , one of seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods® platform company, is kicking off the holiday season with a nostalgic and festive surprise that smells as sweet as it looks: Cinnabon Scented Wrapping Paper!

Whether you're gifting a CinnaPack® or a holiday surprise, Cinnabon is making this year even sweeter with the introduction of their new Cinnabon Scented Wrapping Paper – a unique gift wrap bundle that smells just like Cinnabon's ooey-gooey Classic Cinnamon Roll. Starting today, fans can order the limited-edition wrapping paper that will have recipients unboxing "wow" all season long by visiting Swag.Cinnabon.com to purchase (while supplies last). For just $8.99 (plus tax and applicable fees), customers will receive two rolls of scented wrapping paper - one Cinnabon teal and one Cinnabon pink - decorated with festive Cinnabon-themed icons that celebrate the joy of the season. In the spirit of gifting, the first 100 fans to purchase the Cinnabon Scented Wrapping Paper will receive free shipping on their order.*

"The holiday season is all about celebrating traditions while also creating new memories, and Cinnabon has been a part of those cherished moments for 40 years now," said Urvi Patel, Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon. " The scent of our cinnamon rolls is a powerful source of nostalgia, synonymous with mall culture. This year, we wanted to take that iconic and beloved scent and roll it directly into the magic of gift-giving – allowing fans to unbox the wow, making Cinnabon a cultural touchstone not just in taste, but in the entire sensory experience of the holidays."

For those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited-edition Cinnabon Scented Wrapping Paper, a 20% off coupon** for any of Cinnabon's CinnaPacks through February 1, 2026, redeemable at both Cinnabon and Schlotzsky's locations nationwide, is included with purchase confirmation. A ready-to-heat and eat treat and the star of every gathering, Cinnabon's CinnaPacks are perfect for unapologetically wowing your loved ones during the holiday season. Unbox the WOW of Cinnabon and wrap a CinnaPack in the Cinnabon Scented Wrapping Paper to make this season smell – and taste – unforgettable.

For more information on Cinnabon and its holiday happenings, please visit cinnabon.com and connect with Cinnabon on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and TikTok .

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of September 28, 2025, there are more than 2,100 Cinnabon locations in 48 states and across 65 countries and territories, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office.

Cinnabon Swirl™, which launched in April 2025, is a new and innovative concept that unites two beloved brands – Cinnabon and Carvel. Cinnabon Swirl combines the rich, gooey flavors of Cinnabon with the smooth, creamy texture of Carvel's soft serve to deliver an irresistible treat experience. For more information, visit cinnabon.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

*Free Shipping to First 100 Orders

Free shipping automatically applies at checkout for the first 100 customers who purchase wrapping paper on our merch site. Offer applies to standard shipping only and cannot be combined with other promotions. Once the first 100 orders are placed, standard shipping rates will apply.

**20% off CinnaPack Deal

Cinnabon and Schlotzsky's Rewards Members receive 20% off a CinnaPack (excluding taxes & fees) through their Rewards Account at participating Cinnabon and Schlotzsky's locations. Offer expires on 2/1/26. Discount applies to item of least value. Must apply Reward at checkout. Single Use. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

