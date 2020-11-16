Cinnabon Brings Extra Sweetness To The Holidays With Limited-Edition Pints Of Signature Frosting

"More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time," said Karyn Sarago, chief marketing officer, Cinnabon. "Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable – and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special."

And because the only thing better than baking with – or licking a spoonful of – Cinnabon Signature Frosting is doing so while watching a favorite holiday movie, Cinnabon is partnering with Freeform® during the network's annually-anticipated 25 Days of Christmas movie lineup and providing fans some sweet and savory recipe inspiration. Available by scanning the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas QR code available on all pint lids or by visiting Cinnabon.com/frosting, find delicious recipes, videos, and tips to enhance your holiday creations, with favorites including:

Frosting-Topped Sweet Potato: A new way to enjoy a classic holiday side dish

A new way to enjoy a classic holiday side dish Frosting-Swirled Brownies: A sweet twist on a favorite baked treat

A sweet twist on a favorite baked treat Frosting Herb Garlic Cheese Ball: The perfect appetizer for your holiday gatherings

The perfect appetizer for your holiday gatherings Frosting Snowballs: Cake balls that can be enjoyed individually or stacked together to make little snowmen!

"We're so excited to partner with Cinnabon again and help our fans celebrate the holidays at home," says Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform, "Fresh baked treats from Cinnabon - or a pint of their delicious frosting - and holiday movies on Freeform during 25 Days of Christmas make for the perfect duo."

The limited-edition Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints are available at Cinnabon mall bakeries nationwide and on food delivery providers, starting at $5.99. To find a Cinnabon bakery near you, visit Cinnabon.com/locations.

For more information on 25 Days of Christmas and for the full lineup of movies, please visit https://www.freeform.com/collection/25-days-of-christmas.

Gifting with Cinnabon

To help make this holiday season an exceptionally sweet one, Cinnabon is offering a selection of holiday gifts that celebrate the iconic cinnamon roll treat, including scratch-and-sniff gift cards, clothing, accessories and the famous cinnamon rolls in giftable CinnaPacks.

Whether it's to spread socially distant holiday cheer to friends and family, treat loved ones at intimate friend and family gatherings, or say "thanks" to a colleague or client, CinnaPacks™ can be purchased at Cinnabon bakery locations, through food delivery platforms or online in holiday gift packs through Harry & David. Gift cards can be purchased at Cinnabon bakery locations or online at cinnabon.com/gifting.

New clothing and accessories allow fans to show their love for Cinnabon in style, with:

Retro Ringer Tee with the original Cinnabon logo in honor of the brand's 35 th anniversary this year ( $15 - $18 )

with the original Cinnabon logo in honor of the brand's 35 anniversary this year ( - ) Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie featuring the iconic cinnamon roll ($40)

featuring the iconic cinnamon roll Sticker Sheet to decorate water bottles, notebooks and more ($6)

Merchandise can be purchased at swag.cinnabon.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

About Freeform

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish", "The Bold Type", "Good Trouble", "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay". The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween", "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas".

Media Contacts:

Marissa Sharpless, Director, PR and Brand Communications, Cinnabon –[email protected]

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Cinnabon – [email protected]group.com

SOURCE Cinnabon

Related Links

http://www.Cinnabon.com

