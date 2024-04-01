CINNAFILM ANNOUNCES AI SOFTWARE TO CREATE MUSIC FROM VIDEO IMAGES

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnafilm Inc., of Albuquerque N.M., today announced a revolutionary new feature for its PixelStrings media transformation products. Building upon Cinnafilm's innovative image processing technology and the robust media processing power of PixelStrings, the forthcoming overhaul introduces a groundbreaking feature: transforming the ever-changing color palettes and editing tempos of video sequences into rich, musical compositions.

Utilizing advanced algorithms, the AI-enhanced PixelStrings will analyze video content in real-time, extracting musical themes and synthesizing instrumental notes and vocal harmonies from the colors and shapes that dominate each frame. The tempo of the editing – marked by cuts, fades, and dissolves – will dictate the rhythm of the generated music, creating a synchronized audio-visual symphony. Particularly innovative is the method by which frame-rate cadences influence percussive elements, from energetic dance beats to slower trance moods.

Lance Maurer, CEO of Cinnafilm, says he expects this reinvention of PixelStrings to be a pivotal force in the burgeoning "Gregorian K-Pop Grunge" genre, the hip underground music-style that marries ancient chants with modern pop sensibilities and grunge textures. Says Maurer, "Gregorian K-Pop Grunge is definitely the sweet spot, but the system has also cranked out tunes that sound more Baroque Hip Hop Trance to me."

This AI-powered iteration of PixelStrings not only creates music from video content, it also introduces a spacetime listening continuum, allowing the synthetic music to not only be experienced in 2D (stereo) or 3D(immersive) environments, but also in 4D. "Engaging the 4D feature" Maurer added, "will free the listener from the usual temporal constraints we are all trapped in. So, you can not only listen to tomorrow's music today, you can listen to today's music last week or last century. It's a trip." Future releases are expected to integrate quantum computing, allowing listeners to experience compositions anywhere in the multiverse.

"Why did we do it?" asks Maurer. "We just wanted to let our development team have some fun. After all, it's April 1st."

Cinnafilm, Inc. is a global leader in innovative video and audio optimization solutions for film studios, broadcasters, OTT streamers, and web delivery. Available in the cloud and on-prem, Cinnafilm's patented file-based software applications are industry-leading solutions in the demanding world of professional-quality media processing. Cinnafilm will be showing the latest "real" version of PixelStrings at the NAB 2024 Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas. www.cinnafilm.com

