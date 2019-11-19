Cinnaire Addresses the Broader Costs of Opioid Crisis in Newly Released Video

The costs of the opioid epidemic are extreme, contributing to both social and economic burdens nationally. Not only are families suffering from the loss of loved ones, individual taxpayers, health care systems and local municipalities are forced to bear the financial burden caused by the epidemic. Early deaths, substance abuse, lost earnings and productivity losses to employers have impacted local, state and federal government through lost tax revenue. Addiction related emergencies and emergency room visits have increased the cost of police, EMS and fire services in communities nationally. The foster care system is overwhelmed with children from addiction riddled families.

Cinnaire, the Michigan Governor's office, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and the Michigan Association of Treatment Court Professionals created the Permanent Supportive Recovery Housing Initiative in response to the opioid crisis. Addressing the Opioid Crisis Through Recovery Housing tells the story of longtime recovery advocate Mike Hirst, who lost his son Andy to heroin addiction in 2010. Cinnaire is leading the effort to develop affordable housing communities that provide support services, job training, court treatment services and more for those suffering from addiction.

"As overdose death rates continue to increase, healthcare costs are skyrocketing and the number of prescriptions rise, we realize we are in a moment of history witnessing this tragic opioid epidemic," said Mark McDaniel, Cinnaire president and CEO. "With public and private resources, we can create affordable housing communities that not only allow those suffering to recover, but provide supportive services, job training and reunification with families. The opioid epidemic impacts and costs us all. We can create pathways forward, but we have to have broad support from local, state and federal resources."

Andy's Place in Jackson, MI is the first of several permanent supportive recovery housing projects planned in Michigan to address recovery holistically. Research has shown that a key component to successful recovery is the restoring of families and the program provides the opportunity to keep families together in a safe environment.

Andy's Place will also offer onsite supportive services, including case management and recovery program funded and managed by the Drug Court.

The $13 million project is funded through a public-private partnership that includes investments from Cinnaire, Huntington Bank, and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

