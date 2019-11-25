Cinnamon Market Growth to Upsurge Owing to Rising Awareness Regarding Healthy Food Habits & High Demand Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cinnamon Market was valued at US$ 760.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% and will touch the value of US$ 1.9 billion by the completion of the year 2025. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing awareness regarding health benefits provided by cinnamon. Healthy food habits and nutrition are topping the agenda of modern lives these days.

As such, cinnamon has found its presence in food & beverage sector as a preservative for loads of food products; basically due to its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Besides, healthcare experts opine that cinnamaldehyde; one of the active components in cinnamon oil; does help in the prevention of blood platelets' undesirable clotting.

Market Scope:

The market's growth is also getting impacted by the customers' rising inclination toward cinnamon's online purchase. Competitive pricing and shopping convenience catalyze online sales of cinnamon. Moreover, ease in the product's accessibility makes it easily available.

Market Segmentation:

The cinnamon market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channels, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like Ceylon, Saigon, Korintje, Cassia, and others (Malabar, Indian, and more). By application, the cinnamon industry goes like medicines, cosmetics, and food & beverage. By distribution channel, the segmentation states supermarkets, hypermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and convenience stores. By geography, the same market says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific rules the roost due to presence of prominent economies producing cinnamon herein. Plus, extensive research is being carried out regarding medical applications. This is likely to drive the cinnamon market in North America (Canada in particular, as it is a home to chain of restaurants). Europe could also follow suit. LATAM is slowly picking up due to Brazil taking the lead.

Players:

The players contributing to the cinnamon market include Adam Group, Elite Spice, HDDES Group, EOAS International, EHL Ingredients, C.F. Sauer Company, Bio Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., Ceylon Spice Company, Bart Ingredients, and ACH Food Companies.

