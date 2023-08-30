Cinnamon Market size is estimated to grow by USD 367.94 million between 2022-2027| The rising awareness about the health benefits of cinnamon drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cinnamon market size is set to grow by USD 367.94 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.64%. The market is witnessing a growth in demand due to the antibacterial, anti-fungal, and preservative properties of cinnamon in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. This versatile spice's role in traditional medicine, particularly in Chinese remedies for colds and flu, further contributes to its popularity. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample Report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cinnamon Market 2023-2027

Cinnamon Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Analysis

The cinnamon market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major market companies, including:

Biofoods Pvt. Ltd.

Cell Foods

Ceylon Spice Co.

Cinnamon Exports Pvt Ltd.

EHL Ltd.

Elite Spice Inc.

EOAS Organics Pvt Ltd.

First Spice Mixing Co.

Goya Foods Inc.

The Great American Spice Co.

HDDES Group

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Organic Spices Inc.

Ozone Naturals

Sauer Brands Inc.

SDS Spices

Taj Agro International

The Bart Ingredients Co.

True Ceylon Spices

Vijaya Enterprises

Cinnamon Market 2022-2027 – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the cinnamon market emphasizes the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region's prominent role in shaping its growth. With an estimated contribution of around 75% to the global market growth during the forecast period, APAC stands out due to its rich culinary diversity and extensive use of cinnamon across cuisines like Indian, Chinese, Thai, and more. The region's recognition of cinnamon's health benefits and its historical usage in traditional medicines has further solidified its demand. The adoption of online distribution channels promises to be a significant driver in the region's market growth. Additionally, as China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries emerge as pharmaceutical hubs, the application of cinnamon in the medical sector is expected to gain traction.

Cinnamon Market 2023-2027 - Market Driver

The cinnamon market is driven by several key factors including increasing awareness of cinnamon's health benefits, such as its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, is propelling its use in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. With growing concerns about nutrition and healthy eating habits, cinnamon has found expanded applications in various products. Its role as a preservative in food and beverages, along with its potential to prevent blood clotting and its historical use in traditional medicine, further contributes to its market growth.

For more information on market trends and challenges

Cinnamon Market 2022-2027 – Market Segmentation

Product

Cassia cinnamon



Ceylon cinnamon

Application

Residential



Commercial

Region

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East & Africa



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

