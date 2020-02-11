Cinnamon Shore Boosts Its Influence with Fast-Moving Expansion at 'South'

In just over a year, 'South' has sold 25 home sites, with almost a dozen luxury homes finishing this spring. Construction on the resort-style pool complex has started, and work on the first of four dune crossovers begins soon. "Cinnamon Shore South gives Texans a new alternative for an upscale beach vacation right here in Texas," says developer Jeff Lamkin of Sea Oats Group.

Cinnamon Shore South follows New Urban design principles that call for a pedestrian-friendly aesthetic. Visitors enjoy charming, luxury vacation homes set along walkable, landscaped streets, paver sidewalks, parks and green spaces, plus a Town Center with retail and restaurants. The new community centers on a 7-acre lake and offers home sites that overlook the beach, lake, parks, and streetscapes. With only two Gulf-front lots remaining from the initial release at South, the developer recently opened a second group of home sites in prime locations, including six along the Gulf that are selling swiftly.

"With so much Gulf-front land marked for preservation along North and South Padre Islands, premium beachfront lots are hard to come by," says Lamkin. "But at Cinnamon Shore South, buyers have their choice of Gulf-front lots, along with other prime sites around the community."

Amenities at South will include:

A resort pool, with infinity edges, cabanas, lounge chairs, sunset deck, and an outdoor bar. The pool complex is set to open in May 2021 and will grow to include family and children's pools and a restaurant.

A 14-foot wide dune crossover, with room for two-way golf cart traffic. A top-down construction method, which uses no heavy equipment, will help preserve the dune structure.

Newest technology. A Beach Cam offers a check of conditions, and Internet service uses fiberoptic, with the fastest available speeds.

A 1-mile, scenic walking and jogging trail. It winds around the lake for scenic walks and runs.

Manicured beachfront. Guests have easy access to well-maintained beaches.

In time, Cinnamon Shore South will develop its own Town Center, with retail, restaurants, and a roof-top bar. It will complement the nearby Town Center at the original Cinnamon Shore, with reciprocal access between the sister communities for shopping, dining, and play. There also are plans for a small, boutique inn and a spa and fitness center, plus a landmark hotel and conference center that is a joint venture between Sea Oats Group and the City of Port Aransas.

The 'New Urban' Difference

"It's our strict adherence to the principles of New Urbanism that people have responded to at Cinnamon Shore, and that bodes well for the future at South," says Lamkin. Cinnamon Shore has led the way on Mustang Island in establishing a new kind of beach vacation experience in Port Aransas as the first of its kind on the Texas Coast. "We're eager for more Texans to discover what we're doing here," says Jodi Peters, managing broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty. "It's going to be transformative."

Flip Through Latest 'Market Report' Magazine

Flip through the digital version of our Market Report to learn more about our community and see listings. For more, see Cinnamon Shore South, Cinnamon Shore Realty, and Cinnamon Shore. Call 361-749-1851 to talk real estate!

