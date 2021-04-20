Cinnamon Shore South Opens Phase Four Property To Brisk Sales

"We are preparing more and more phases of our new community to satisfy buyers from Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas who have discovered our little enclave," says Developer Jeff Lamkin, noting the previous property release in fall 2020 also nearly sold out within days. "They realize that the kind of master-planned, beach community they're looking for is just a few hours' drive away, right here in Port Aransas."

Known as "South," this 300-acre, Gulf-side village is located just 1.5 miles south of the original Cinnamon Shore community and is approximately three times larger. Beach homes and cottages have risen swiftly since ground broke at South in October 2018 -- with many homes now complete or currently under construction. The South resort pool, which boasts infinity edges on three sides, cabanas, and gurgling water features, will open for use this summer, and a new Town Center is on the drawing board to serve this soon-to-be-bustling community.

To participate in the April 17th release, buyers were willing to sign on to a Priority Reservation list with a $5,000 fee that applied to their earnest money. With purchase agreements officially in place, these newcomers to the Cinnamon Shore South family will close on their property once infrastructure is in place and construction can begin. "We anticipate construction starting in late 2021 for Phase 4A sites and in spring 2022 for sites in Phase 4B," says Jodi Peters, managing broker for Cinnamon Shore Realty. She adds that sites sold as part of Phase 3, available since last October with just a few remaining, can break ground as soon as this summer.

In the meantime, buyers can work with architects and builders on home plans that must go through the rigorous design approval process. Mark Schnell of Schnell Urban Designs in Seagrove, Florida, drew the master plan that governs all Cinnamon Shore development. It ensures adherence to the principles of New Urbanism -- a movement that strives to establish traditional neighborhoods that feel friendly and walkable. "Some home sites require home plans with towers as part of the blueprint, while some accommodate rear-entry homes and others allow front-loaded designs," Peters says. "We work with buyers so they understand which home sites will meet their family's needs and fulfill their dreams for building a coastal home."

At future South property releases this summer, buyers will have the opportunity to purchase homes already in design and in compliance with the master plan. All will be built by Cinnamon Shore-approved builders. For now, a total of 10 home sites at South remain available to buyers, including seven Gulf-front sites and three interior sites.

For more, call Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-249-1851 or visit cinnamonshore.com/real-estate.



About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

