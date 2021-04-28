Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend Now Available At Supermarkets Nationwide

"Consumers clamored to get their hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend during the club rollout in September," said Jillian Vazzano, Brand Manager, B&G Foods. "With the introduction of two new package sizes, and dozens of national grocery chains and online retailers now carrying stock, we're thrilled that Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend is now available to Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ enthusiasts everywhere."

New for 2021, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend is available in two sizes, 3.5oz (MSRP: $2.99) and 6.5oz (MSRP: $4.99), in addition to the original 13.75oz bottle. The seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes and consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cereal. With a wide range of usage occasions including on toast, ice cream, cookies, fruit, coffee and more, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend is a must-have kitchen staple.

For more information about Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend, including new recipe ideas and a retailer locator, please visit: ctcseasoning.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

