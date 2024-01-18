Cinode Expands to the Netherlands - Accelerating Growth and Success for Dutch Consulting Firms

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinode, a leading SaaS-platform for consultancy firms, proudly announces its expansion to the Netherlands, marking a significant milestone in its mission to drive growth and success in the global consultancy sector. Founded in 2010 in Stockholm, Cinode has established itself as the go-to platform for consultancy firms in the Nordics, and is now set to bring its innovative solutions to Dutch consulting companies.

Empowering Consultancies with All-In-One SaaS Solutions

At its core, Cinode is an all-encompassing SaaS-platform designed to fuel consultancy firms' growth by offering crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills. Understanding the dynamic needs of the consultancy sector, Cinode addresses fundamental questions like 'Who knows what?', 'Who's available?', and 'What can I sell?'. This strategic focus has been instrumental in helping nearly 300 customers streamline their operations to date.

Enhancing Growth and Profitability

"Cinode's platform is a powerhouse of features that include fast client response times, optimized resource utilization, and transparent information for decision-making. By enhancing internal efficiency, Cinode plays a pivotal role in helping consultancies achieve better profitability and growth," says Anders Hagberg, CEO at Cinode.

A Network that Connects and Collaborates

One of Cinode's unique offerings is its network, encompassing over 6000 consultancies. The Cinode Network is a collaborative space where consulting firms can connect to share deals, skills, and expertise.

"The expansion into the Netherlands is expected to further enrich this community, bringing new opportunities for collaboration and growth," says Anders.

A Future of Possibilities

With its expansion into the Dutch market, Cinode is excited to replicate its success story from the Nordics. Dutch consulting firms now have the opportunity to leverage Cinode's proven solutions to enhance their operations, collaborate effectively, and accelerate their growth trajectory.

