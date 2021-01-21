Cinq expands in North America to meet growing customer needs for nearshore custom software development

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinq, the North American brand of Dextra, a nearshore agile custom software development company in Brazil, is expanding its activities in North America to help companies accelerate digital business growth. From banking and retail to logistics and healthcare — and everything in between, Cinq helps clients drive digital transformation strategies and find new revenue streams.

The company is investing heavily to expand its footprint in North America, and recently announced the appointment of Juan Hoyos as chief commercial officer to lead a team exclusively dedicated to the region.

Hoyos is a senior technology executive with extensive experience helping top American corporations accelerate market expansion, revenue growth, and digital transformation in the US, Europe, and Latin America. Based in the US for more than 10 years, Hoyos was a Sales Vice President at IBM Watson Health and General Manager and Product development leader at GE and Philips prior to joining Cinq.

"We have been helping clients create digital products faster and with excellence for almost 30 years," said Eduardo Coppo - CEO, Cinq. "Expanding our team and bringing in an accomplished executive such as Juan enables us to serve North American clients even better with a closer market presence and in real time collaboration with our experienced software development team."

Delivering digital products faster

Cinq's agile software experience and nearshore convenience enables North American companies to deliver quality digital solutions faster. The company offers solutions at every stage of the digital journey, including:

Design: Applying creative methods and digital strategies to design solutions that meet end-user needs and expectations.

Agile development: Delivering innovative custom software, including mobile, web, front-end and back-end.

Data Agility: Evaluating and analyzing existing data to identify business opportunities.

Digital Growth: Growing the business with advanced analytics strategies to increase the number of active customers.

Software testing: Using the latest tools and technologies to ensure the highest quality.

"Cinq is a trusted partner who is committed to our success. They helped develop our digital solution for performance monitoring, enabling us to lower costs and optimize processes," said Ed Trevis, CEO, Corvalent Corporation. "Cinq is communicative and responsive, establishes a seamless workflow, and has a passionate, hard-working team."

With real-time, top-talent collaboration, Cinq is a trusted partner who works closely with clients to develop strategies that help increase end-user activation, engagement, and retention.

"The onset of COVID-19 jumpstarted the need to accelerate digital initiatives and has shown more than ever the value of having a nearshore partner with a global scale to limit disruptions that can impact time and budget," said Juan Hoyos, chief commercial officer, Cinq North America. "Additionally, our agile teams stay on top of the latest technologies, so we can help clients with the latest technologies and trends to build amazing digital solutions — across all major industries."

About Cinq

Cinq, the North American brand of Dextra, helps companies accelerate digital business growth with nearshore agile custom software development. Cinq has almost two decades of experience working with North American companies to deliver better digital solutions and fulfill the tech talent shortage. Dextra, a South American company, has five delivery centers and more than a decade of experience applying agile methods.

Visit www.cinqtechnologies.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Ariana Nikitas, Crystal Clear Communications

773.490.5657

[email protected]

Joe LoBello, LoBello Communications

516.902.2694

[email protected]

SOURCE Cinq Technologies

Related Links

http://www.cinqtechnologies.com

