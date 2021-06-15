Cinq North America and Verus Technology Solutions Partner to Accelerate EHR Compliance and Interoperability to Meet 21st Century Cures Act Requirements

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinq , the North American brand of Dextra, a nearshore agile custom software development company in Brazil, today announced a partnership with Verus Technology Solutions ("Verus"), a San Francisco Bay Area-based leading IT service provider, to help healthcare providers meet the new 21st Century Cures Act requirements.

Under the partnership, Cinq and Verus will work together on select client projects to build customized digital solutions that enable providers to quickly implement interoperability standards in electronic health records (EHR) software to meet 21st Century Cures Act regulations.

The new regulations, which went into effect on April 5, 2021, require healthcare providers to make patients' medical information available to them and to enable different information systems, devices, and applications to access and transfer patient data. A recent survey of 4,000 healthcare leaders demonstrated a broad lack of awareness and readiness to comply with these rules.

"We have been working closely with Verus over the past ten years, and have completed hundreds of successful projects together," said Juan Hoyos, Chief Commercial Officer of Cinq. "While the rules around interoperability and information blocking have been in effect for more than a month, healthcare providers are still facing significant challenges complying with them. Bringing our two teams together to develop and execute new interoperability solutions can help the industry cost-effectively meet these new standards."

"Cinq brings extensive technology expertise and large numbers of skilled, agile engineers who respond quickly and effectively to enterprise-level needs," said Chris Reid, Owner of Verus Technology Solutions. "Our teams are a great fit culturally, and we're excited to take our relationship to the next level supporting companies navigating the Cures Act."

Cinq's agile software experience and nearshore convenience enables North American companies to deliver quality digital solutions faster with real-time, top-talent collaboration . Cinq has deep experience applying AI, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, and other advanced technologies to complex development projects across healthcare and other industries.

About Cinq

Cinq, the North American brand of Dextra, helps companies accelerate digital business growth with nearshore agile custom software development. Cinq has almost two decades of experience working with North American companies to deliver better digital solutions and fulfill the tech talent shortage. Dextra, a South American company, has five delivery centers and more than a decade of experience applying agile methods. Visit www.cinqtechnologies.com to learn more.

