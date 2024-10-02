CINQCARE Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments: Kristy Duffey and Julie Mascari

Senior Appointments Seek to Accelerate CINQCARE's Growing National Presence and Impact

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CINQCARE, a company providing health, care, and well-being in the homes and communities of those who need care the most, with a deep commitment to Black and Brown communities, announced the addition of two dynamic leaders to its executive team. Kristy Duffey, formerly Chief Nursing Officer of Optum Health and Chief Operating Officer of Optum's Home Community Care, joined as Chief Clinical Operations Officer, and Julie Mascari, former Northeast Regional President of Humana, joined as Chief Business Operations Officer.

Kristy Duffey, MS, APRN-BC, FAAN brings extensive experience in clinical operations to the company, having managed and supervised the delivery of home-based clinical care while leading business transformation efforts. As Chief Clinical Operations Officer, Kristy is driving the performance of CINQCARE's clinical model across all platforms, enhancing health and care delivery to meet the highest quality standards. In 2023, she was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Women to Watch for her integral role in overseeing Optum Health's clinicians nationwide.

"Delivering care in the home and in community settings has been a central focus of my career, and I'm excited to have joined a team with such a deep commitment to serve those who need care most," said Duffey. "I've been impressed by CINQCARE's innovative, comprehensive, community-based approach, and I look forward to drawing on my experience to advance our clinical operations and remove barriers to health and well-being for those we serve."

Julie Mascari, MHA, is driving CINQCARE's business performance as Chief Business Operations Officer. Julie oversees the company's operations, markets and products. Her experience in expanding Humana's health plans to new markets will be invaluable as CINQCARE scales its operations. Julie was previously recognized by Crain's New York Business as a Notable Healthcare Leader for her exemplary work in the managed care sector.

"Driving transformation in health and care has always been the North Star guiding my professional life," said Mascari. "Joining CINQCARE presents the opportunity to expand our reach and enhance operations to better serve our communities. I'm thrilled to be leading our market and product growth, delivering innovative care solutions and driving change nationwide."

"I founded CINQCARE to create a world where delivering health and care to those who need care isn't a burden, but a privilege. Especially when we can deliver care in the homes and communities that need it the most," said Tony Welters, Founder and CEO of CINQCARE. "The addition of Kristy and Julie to our leadership team reflects our deep commitment to delivering quality health and care. Their expertise is instrumental in advancing our community-based care model, scaling our operations, and ensuring that we continue to deliver quality care to our Family Members."

About CINQCARE

CINQCARE delivers health and care every day where you live, with a deep commitment to Black and Brown communities and those who need care the most. CINQCARE is passionate about empowering providers and caregivers with the support they need to enhance the health, care, and well-being of the communities they serve. As a provider-led, comprehensive care delivery partner, CINQCARE is on a mission – community by community – to remove barriers to health and well-being. At CINQCARE, we champion a Culture of Care because we care. For more information, visit www.cinq.care.

