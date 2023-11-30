CINQCARE Teams with Humana to Provide In-Home Care

CINQCARE

30 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CINQCARE, a company committed to deliver health and care where you live, with a deep commitment to Black and Brown communities, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), are teaming up to serve Medicare Advantage members throughout New York.

Together, the two companies, which share a dedication to comprehensive, whole-person health solutions, aim to improve healthcare challenges and close gaps in specific communities in the state.

"Our partnership with Humana represents a pivotal moment in our ongoing dedication to deliver care that treats members like family," said Rodney Armstead, M.D., CINQCARE's Chief Medical Officer. "Together, Humana and CINQCARE will work to create a positive and enduring impact on improving health, care and well-being in the homes and communities of those who need it most."

CINQCARE, through its innovative "Care at Home" model, will offer robust care management to qualifying Humana members including around-the-clock telephonic nurse support and remote monitoring, and at-home services including visits from nurses and physicians.

"At Humana, our unwavering commitment has always been to provide high-quality care and improve health outcomes," said Humana Northeast Regional Medicare President Julie Mascari. "By combining our expertise and resources, Humana and CINQCARE hope to make significant strides in improving the health and well-being of the diverse population of Medicare Advantage members we serve in New York."

About CINQCARE
CINQCARE is committed to every day deliver health and care where you live, with a deep commitment to Black and Brown people and those who need care the most. CINQCARE is passionate about empowering frontline caregivers to deliver better health, care and well-being to the communities they serve. CINQCARE is on a mission – community by community – to be the provider-led, comprehensive care partner of choice. At CINQCARE, we champion a Culture of Care, because we care. For more information, visit www.cinq.care.

About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com

Other providers are available in the Humana network. Providers may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

