Cintas Celebrates 35th Anniversary of IPO by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ : CTAS ), is celebrating their 35th anniversary of public offering (IPO) with Scott Farmer, Chairman and CEO, ringing the opening bell on Wednesday, August 22. The bell ringing ceremony will take place from 9:27 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Cintas helps companies open their doors with confidence with a wide range of products and services that enhance their image and help keep their facility and employees clean, safe and looking their best.

"Cintas is thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary of going public by ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq. Our company's long-term success could not have been achieved without the dedication of our employee-partners, who are committed to our customers' success," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer.

Cintas was recently named to the illustrious Fortune 500 list in 2018, with revenue of $6.47 billion. The company employs approximately 43,000 employee-partners in more than 400 locations across the US and Canada.

Scott Farmer, Cintas Chairman and CEO and Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO, will be available for interviews following the ceremony from 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

