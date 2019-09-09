Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN

CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its sponsorship of the 2019-2020 College Football season with ESPN. Cintas will run 'Game Ready' in-game features that delve into how teams prepare for success on the field. During ESPN's Rivalry theme week in October, Cintas will align itself with historic rivalry stories by sponsoring 'MyStory Vignettes,' one-minute testimonials from top players, coaches and fans throughout College Football history. A central piece of the sponsorship includes Cintas' presenting sponsorship of ESPN's new 11-episode docu-series The American Game, which will follow the history and culture of College Football throughout its 150 years, every Tuesday, beginning September 10.

"Cintas is pleased to be a presenting sponsor of ESPN's The American Game," said Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer. "We are honored to celebrate the sport of College Football, which has become an essential and iconic piece of American history."

"The introduction of a new brand sponsorship presents Disney Advertising Sales with the opportunity to develop a unique and ownable experience for that brand. Cintas not only joins College Football for its monumental 150th season, the brand is helping to extend the football experience beyond the game, with The American Game docu-series, for our consumers around the country," said Flora McKiernan, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales.

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

