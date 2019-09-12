Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2019 Stevie Awards

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is excited to be among the winners of this year's 16th Annual International Business Awards®, also known as the Stevies.

The winning campaign, "Ready for the Workday® - Selling Complex B2B Services in Human Terms," won both a silver and a bronze award for B2B companies in the worldwide competition.

The Ready for the Workday® campaign brings visibility to Cintas in two ways. First, it positions Cintas as a category leader with a valuable promise: The benefit of working with Cintas is the confidence that your business will be ready every day. Second, it demonstrates how Cintas backs that promise up by delivering a broad range of essential products and services.

More than 4,000 nominations from 74 nations were submitted and reviewed. Of that, about 35% of the nominations received high-enough average scores to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award recognition. Comments from the panel of judges complimented the elegant and simple communication and inspirational storytelling the Ready for the Workday® campaign conveyed.

"Cintas is honored to be a recipient of these prestigious awards," said Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer. "We know there were many deserving nominees who are doing great work in the B2B sector, and we are very proud to have our employee partners' hard work recognized."

The wins include a silver award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Corporate Reputation / Professional Services and a bronze award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Marketing - Business-to-Business.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere in Vienna, Austria on October 19.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. The company employs approximately 45,000 employee-partners in more than 400 locations across the US and Canada with revenue of $6.89 billion.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

