Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) was recently named to the prestigious Fortune 500 List. The list, compiled and maintained by Fortune magazine, ranks American companies by annual revenues. With revenues of more than $5.4 billion, Cintas joins the list for the first time at number 500.

The ranking reflects Cintas' nearly 11 percent revenue growth over the last year which propelled the company up 20 spots in the annual list.

"We're pleased to receive this recognition from Fortune," said Scott D. Farmer, Cintas' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our rapid and steady growth over the last few years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employee-partners. This is an important milestone for Cintas and for our 40,000 employee-partners. We are proud of our ranking and optimistic about the future."

Cintas' extraordinary growth over the last decade is a result of the company's commitment to a disciplined strategy of expansion into new vertical markets while increasing market share in existing markets. The industry leader, Cintas has more than one million business customers. Cintas will celebrate its 90th anniversary of operation and 35th anniversary as a publicly traded corporation this year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-joins-fortune-500-list-300656397.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation